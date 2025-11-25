403
Colombian Authorities Rescue Minors from Jewish Sect
(MENAFN) Colombian immigration officials reported on Sunday that they had saved 17 children from Lev Tahor, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group long accused of child mistreatment.
The organization, which has been under international scrutiny for several years, is described by authorities and former adherents as a cultlike faction that enforces extreme interpretations of Jewish law while keeping its members isolated from broader society.
Its practices—including encouraging child marriages, mandating strict relocations, and requiring rigid dress codes—have triggered investigations in several nations over the last ten years.
“We have rescued 17 boys, girls and teens,” Colombia’s immigration service announced on the US social media platform X, posting photos of some of the children with their faces blurred or otherwise obscured.
Police documentation referenced by a news agency indicated that the rescued minors held citizenship in the US, Canada, and Guatemala.
Migración Colombia, the country’s immigration authority, confirmed that the operation took place on Sunday in Yarumal, a town in the Antioquia region.
The agency highlighted that five of the minors recovered during the intervention were subjects of active Interpol “yellow notices,” which are issued globally for missing persons, particularly children considered at risk of abduction or trafficking.
