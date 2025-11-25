First Hydrogen Launches SMR Technical Research With The University Of Alberta To Select Molten-Salt Nuclear Fuel For Smrs

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -announces the start of focused technical research to identify and recommend non-radioactive surrogate molten-salt fuel mixtures for use in future lab-scale protypes. This initial phase marks the beginning of the design, design optimization and reactor fuel materials for small nuclear reactors (SMRs) project with the University of Alberta lead by Prof. Muhammad Taha Manzoor. The outcome of this research will guide First Hydrogen's next research and development (R&D) steps, including lab setup, test planning, and supplier engagement.

First Hydrogen and its technical advisors will undertake a comprehensive review and consultative process to select candidate surrogate mixtures that mimic the thermophysical behavior of uranium-bearing fuel salts and a base molten salt mixture. The research will prioritize mixtures suitable for near-term lab evaluation and early prototype development-without the use of uranium in this phase-ultimately advancing First Hydrogen's commercial scale-up objectives. Prof. Manzoor's team will conduct a detailed analysis to identify the most suitable molten-salt mixtures for SMRs and access their availability and procurement options, including potential supplies, tariffs, export controls and the other regulatory requirements.

Molten-salt fuels have attracted growing interest for their ability to deliver safe, efficient, and flexible nuclear energy. Unlike conventional solid fuel rods, fuel dissolved in molten salts can circulate through a reactor core, allowing for more efficient heat transfer and inherently safer operating conditions. These salts remain stable at high temperatures and low pressures, reducing the risk of high-pressure accidents and enabling smaller, modular reactor designs.

Dr. Manzoor commented, "We are excited to officially kick-start this project on molten salt fuels with First Hydrogen. We intend to bring in world-class researchers and incorporate low-hazard approaches into our lab-scale experimentation while supporting First Hydrogen's future objectives for molten salt fuels in SMRs."

"This non-radioactive work helps us de-risk future R&D by identifying practical surrogate salts for lab prototypes. It is the first step that aligns with our longer-term vision of pairing firm, clean energy for data centres, AI, green hydrogen production while also providing a source of fuel for use in all SMRs," commented Balraj Mann CEO of First Hydrogen.

In the International Energy Agency's (IEA) report titled, "Energy and AI", the IEA estimates that data centre electricity consumption will more than double, growing from 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030. The need for electricity will be driven by a significant change in the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) fueled by falling computation costs, a surge in data availability and technical breakthroughs. (IEA (2025), Energy and AI, IEA, Paris , Licence: CC BY 4.0)

