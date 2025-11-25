403
AUMOVIO Joins Responsible Business Alliance To Advance Ethical Value Chains And Workforce Empowerment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Frankfurt, Germany, November 21, 2025: AUMOVIO announces its membership in the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), reinforcing its commitment to ethical, transparent, and sustainable business practices across global operations.
This strategic move aligns with AUMOVIO's sustainability due diligence framework and its sustainability focus areas, particularly building Responsible Business Partnerships and fostering an empowered workforce.
"At AUMOVIO, we are transforming our business practices and cultivating partnerships that uphold sustainability, protecting communities, and preserving the environment throughout our value chain. Technology must drive progress with purpose, and that principle guides our journey. Our alliance with the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a strategic step forward, reinforcing our dedication to responsible and ethical operations," said Nino Romano, CTO and Head of Automotive Operations and Technology, AUMOVIO.
By joining the RBA, AUMOVIO further promotes the rights and well-being of workers, environmental stewardship, and responsible sourcing practices throughout the supply chain.
"Joining the RBA is a natural extension of our values and our Sustainability Due Diligence Policy. We are committed to creating resilient, transparent value chains and empowering our workforce through fair labor practices, inclusive development opportunities, and a culture of integrity," said Florian von Reitzenstein, Head of Sustainability Due Diligence at AUMOVIO.
Driving impact through collaboration
As an RBA member, AUMOVIO will:
*Engage suppliers in capacity-building programs to foster responsible sourcing and conflict minerals due diligence.
*Enhance transparency through digital traceability tools and supplier assessments.
*Empower employees by integrating human right principles into training, grievance mechanisms, and leadership development.
This membership complements AUMOVIO's participation in initiatives such as the CLEPA and support of UN Global Compact, and its internal controls aligned with the German Act on Supply Chain Due Diligence (LkSG).
AUMOVIO's vision for sustainable mobility
AUMOVIO's sustainability strategy is built on four pillars:
*Driving Climate Action
*Enabling Circular Economy
*Building Responsible Business Partnerships
*Fostering an Empowered Workforce
Through its RBA membership, AUMOVIO strengthens its role as a responsible corporate citizen, contributing to a future of sustainable mobility that respects people and the planet. For more information, visit
Press contact
Kamini Kulshreshtha Saxena
Media Spokesperson, Sustainability and AUMOVIO Engineering Services
AUMOVIO
Phone: +91 9900087358
E-mail: [email protected]
