Pony AI Stock Soars In Hong Kong As China Deal And Europe Driverless Rollout Hype Builds Before Q3 Print



Pony AI deepened its China expansion by securing funding for Sunlight Mobility's next-gen robotaxi fleet.

European momentum grew with Bolt's planned 2026 driverless rollout. Retail traders braced for a potential earnings pop as message volume spiked on Stocktwits.

Pony AI shares surged in Hong Kong on Tuesday after the autonomous-driving company announced a series of new global developments, including a deeper partnership in China and fresh progress toward a European rollout, that signal accelerating momentum in its robotaxi business. The developments come ahead of the company's third-quarter (Q3) results due before the bell on Tuesday.

Hong Kong-listed stock climbed 10% by midday in Asian trading on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Pony's U.S.-listed shares logged their best session in nearly two months, closing up 13% at $12.59 on Monday and adding another 1% in after-hours trading.

Expanding Footprint In Europe

Pony AI's software is anticipated to be central to Bolt's development of driverless ride-hailing across Europe. The Estonian platform is hoping to be among the first in the EU to offer fully driverless rides, with Bolt CEO Markus Villig confirming initial deployments will take place in 2026, aiming to make fully autonomous trips available within a year of launch. The service will first be rolled out with safety testing and validation before being offered in more European countries, according to a Reuters report.

Although Pony AI has not publicly announced the partnership, it has tested robotaxis in several overseas markets, including the UAE and Luxembourg, as part of its broader international strategy, CnEVPost noted.

New Asset-Light Partnership In China

Separately, Pony AI announced an expanded partnership with Sunlight Mobility to introduce an asset-light model in China, with Sunlight funding the latest generation of Pony's robotaxi vehicles. The first fleet is scheduled to be deployed in Guangzhou before the end of 2025. The companies plan to broaden deployments into additional cities over the coming years.

Pony AI said the agreement builds on their initial collaboration from June 2024 and reflects growing third-party interest in financing fleet deployment and leasing its“Virtual Driver” for commercial operations. Sunlight Mobility, whose platform spans more than 180 Chinese cities, brings extensive digital mobility expertise, large user traffic, product development capabilities, and fleet dispatch operations, which Pony AI said will improve user experience and efficiency.

The companies will integrate autonomous fleet supply across both platforms, allowing them to share economic benefits from future commercial services.

Growing Presence In Europe Through Stellantis

Earlier in November, Pony AI also announced a partnership with Stellantis to co-develop and test SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Europe. The two firms plan to combine Stellantis' AV-Ready platform with Pony AI's autonomous-driving software for future robotaxi applications.

Stocktwits Traders Eye Breakout Ahead Of Earnings

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Pony AI was 'extremely bullish' amid a 4,900% surge in 24-hour message volume.

PONY sentiment and message volume as of November 25 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“Tonight results should push this one beyond $15.”

Another user said,“Retrace to $12 then bounce and run.. Tomorrow earnings in the morning, fingers crossed are good and BOOM.”

Pony AI's U.S.-listed stock has declined 12% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.