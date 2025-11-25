Hayli Gubbi Volcano: Air India Cancels Flights As Ash Cloud Hits India

Air India cancelled multiple flights after initiating precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown over regions affected by the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, as an ash cloud from the eruption continued to disrupt flight paths across several countries, including India. The cancellations came as the ash plume spread rapidly, impacting airspace over western and northern India.

Ash Plume Disrupts Indian Airspace

The Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region erupted on Sunday for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash clouds thousands of kilometres away. Winds moving at 100-120 km/h carried the plumes over the Red Sea towards Yemen and Oman before pushing them across the Arabian Sea into Gujarat. From there, the ash drifted towards Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. Delhi, already grappling with severe pollution, saw the ash layer late last night, affecting international operations to the Middle East, Europe and parts of Asia. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the ash was continuing its eastward movement and was likely to clear Indian skies by 7:30 pm.

The agency noted, "High-level winds carried the ash cloud from Ethiopia across the Red Sea to Yemen and Oman and further over the Arabian Sea towards western and northern India." In response, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued instructions advising airlines to avoid volcanic ash-affected routes and adjust flight plans, routing and fuel requirements based on the latest updates. Airlines were also told to report any suspected ash encounters, including engine anomalies or cabin smoke or odour. Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet were among the carriers affected.

Air India Cancels Flights, Assists Passengers

Air India, which cancelled eleven flights after the eruption, said its ground teams were assisting passengers with updates and hotel accommodation while alternative travel arrangements were being made. The airline reiterated that it "sincerely regret[s] the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control," adding that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority. For 24 November, Air India cancelled AI 106 (Newark-Delhi), AI 102 (New York-Delhi), AI 2204 (Dubai-Hyderabad), AI 2290 (Doha-Mumbai), AI 2212 (Dubai-Chennai), AI 2250 (Dammam-Mumbai) and AI 2284 (Doha-Delhi). For 25 November, the cancelled flights included AI 2822 (Chennai-Mumbai), AI 2466 (Hyderabad-Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai) and AI 2471/2472 (Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai).

Other Airlines Monitor Situation

IndiGo assured passengers that it was closely tracking the situation, saying, "Following the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India... We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations."

Historic Volcanic Event

The eruption sent ash plumes rising up to 14 kilometres and blanketed nearby Ethiopian villages, marking one of the most significant geological events in the region in millennia. The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in the tectonically active Rift Valley and rising around 500 metres, has long been monitored due to its geological activity. (ANI)

