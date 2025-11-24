Meena Medical Group Redefines Primary Care In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its healthcare transformation, Meena Medical Group stands out as a key partner in building an integrated model of care that places the patient at the center and strengthens the role of primary care and Family Medicine as a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030 toward a preventive and sustainable healthcare system.Meena Medical Group is redefining accessibility through an interconnected network that includes Family Medicine–led centers, hospital-grade home healthcare, telemedicine, occupational health, and urgent care services. This integrated approach ensures that patients receive the right care, at the right time, and in the right way improving quality, reducing hospital strain, and enhancing overall system efficiency.At the core of Meena's model lies Population Health Management, a data-driven and proactive approach that focuses on prevention, early intervention, and risk prediction. By leveraging digital health solutions and continuous monitoring, Meena empowers individuals to take charge of their well-being while ensuring continuity and coordination across every level of care.Beyond treatment, Meena Medical Group is committed to raising health awareness and promoting preventive care through community education initiatives that encourage individuals to view primary care as the first step toward a healthier life.Through this integrated and proactive model, Meena Medical Group reaffirms its commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the creation of a more aware and healthier society and a sustainable healthcare ecosystem built on prevention, accessibility, and quality of life.Watch the campaign live on CBS and AlArabiya here.

