Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Showcases Full Technology Stack At Veterans Day Events Aimed At Supporting Proposed U.S. Legislation



During November 9-11, 2025, Datavault AI participated in three major Veterans Day engagements in the nation's capital.

Datavault AI's involvement in these events aligns with a broader strategic mission: to create verifiable, secured data systems that support legacy, identity and authenticity through technology. The company noted that the Valor Preservation Coin functions as a tokenized credential within the VerifyU system, supporting proposed U.S. legislation H.R. 327.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

In a powerful intersection of innovation and national service, Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) brought its full technology stack to Washington, D.C., during Veterans Week, underscoring how its credentialing and data-engagement platforms can serve aboth societal purpose and enterprise value. The company, a leader in data monetization, credentialing and digital engagement technologies, leveraged the series of events to highlight its VerifyU credential-verification platform and the Valor Preservation Coin, marking a notable moment where corporate technology meets public trust ( ).

During November 9-11, 2025, Datavault AI participated in three major engagements in the nation's capital: the Grand Marshal Dinner at the Ronald Reagan Building, the third annual Veterans Day Parade and a private technology demonstration at the Phoenix Park Hotel. At these events, the company...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) (“IDE”) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (“NIL”) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (“ML”) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes, such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook” or variations of such words or by expressions of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, Datavault AI's Valor Preservation Coin, the potential for Datavault AI to expand its VerifyU credentialing platform and ADIO engagement technology beyond academia and enterprise into entertainment and nightlife, Datavault AI's business strategies, long-term objectives, and commercialization plans, the current and prospective technologies, planned developments and potential approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance and related market opportunities, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Datavault AI. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Datavault AI's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic, political, and business conditions; risks related to the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties regarding the Valor Preservation Coin; the ability of Datavault AI to develop and successfully market technologies; the ability of Datavault AI to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the risk that the potential technologies that Datavault AI develops may not progress or receive required approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding regulatory pathways; the risk that Datavault AI has overestimated the size of the target market, willingness to adopt new technologies, or partnerships; risks that prior results may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's actual and proposed transactions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Datavault AI presently does not know or that Datavault AI currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Datavault AI's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Datavault AI anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause such assessments to change. However, while Datavault AI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Datavault AI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Datavault AI's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from DefenseWireNews, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the DefenseWireNews website applicable to all content provided by DWN, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

DefenseWireNews

Austin, TX



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

DefenseWireNews is powered by IBN