With the deep integration of generative artificial intelligence into user information acquisition paths, AI search is reshaping the digital marketing landscape at an unprecedented speed. In this context, GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) has risen from a "new marketing concept" to a strategic necessity for enterprises to acquire traffic, shape brands, and drive conversions.

1、 Why has GEO become a mandatory course for enterprise marketing?

1. User behavior migration: from "seeing results" to "trusting AI"

Users are no longer satisfied with browsing dozens of links, but directly ask AI questions such as "Which sweeping robot has the strongest battery life?" and "Is XX brand trustworthy?”. The answers generated by AI often directly determine purchasing decisions, and whether a brand can be referenced and described by AI has become a core variable in traffic allocation.

2. Traffic entrance reconstruction: AI search becomes a 'display shelf'

In the "Zero Strike World", if a brand is not prioritized for recommendation by AI, even if it ranks first in traditional SEO, it may completely lose exposure opportunities. The essence of GEO is to make brand information a reliable source of reference for AI answers, achieving the goal of 'letting AI speak for you'.







2、Five core competency dimensions for selecting GEO service providers

When evaluating service providers, enterprises should focus on the following dimensions:

Technical barriers: whether self-developed technology, proprietary intellectual property, multimodal generation, and whether it has underlying AI capabilities rather than simply calling APIs.

Cross platform coverage: Whether it is compatible with mainstream platforms such as DeepSeek, Doubao, Yuanbao, Kimi, etc. The optimization effect of a single platform is limited and requires global linkage.

Industry experience: Whether there are successful cases in the industry.

Quantifiable effect: Is there a visual marketing system and is monitoring intuitive

3、 Southern Netcom - Xunling AI GEO+Agent Dual Engine System

Xunling AI-GEO+Agent is an AI intelligent ecosystem independently developed by China Southern Netcom. Based on the AI big model and unique GEO search optimization, agent training technology, it realizes the global penetration of 13 AI platforms, including Deepseek, Doubao, Yuanbao, Tongyi, ERNIE Bot and Nano.

Through the dual drive innovation form of "GEO promotion+Agent", AI helps enterprises promote brands, run businesses, do sales, do customer service, and do management, building AI digital assets from data accumulation to intelligent applications for enterprises.







Xunling AI will become a new engine for enterprises with low cost, high trust, and long cycle in the future

Let AI help you promote your brand

Proactively educating AI through portrait design to reach potential users, presenting brand information and core business in multiple dimensions based on user needs, and reflecting the competitiveness of the enterprise brand when users ask AI

Let AI help you run your business

Through multi-dimensional layout of business search keywords and business Q&A keywords, AI actively acquires potential customers, reduces marketing costs, and gains higher exposure and trust

Let AI help you with sales

Establish a knowledge base for enterprise gold medal sales through agents, train it into an AI big model, and assist enterprises in business reception 24/7 through public-private domain layout

Let AI help you with customer service

Establish a knowledge base for enterprise gold medal customer service through agents, and assist enterprises in providing 24/7 after-sales service through public-private domain or independent professional business line layout

Let AI help you with management

Build an enterprise AI organizational structure through agents, continuously optimize the knowledge base of each position, generate various workflow intelligent agents, and enhance the work ability and efficiency of all employees in the enterprise







In the current era of AI search reshaping traffic patterns, the professionalism of GEO optimization directly determines the brand's ability to acquire traffic. The Xunling AI GEO+Agent dual engine system provides enterprises with a transformation tool from "passively waiting for traffic" to "actively locking in demand" by driving efficiency with technology and improving effectiveness with intelligence. For brands that hope to take the lead in the AI search era, choosing a professional Xunling AI GEO+Agent dual engine system is a crucial step in seizing new traffic opportunities.