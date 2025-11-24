AVB SR Announces The Launch Of Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv Globally, Offering A Clinically Backed Solution For Ageless, Radiant Skin

AVB SR officially announces the availability of Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv, a premium collagen renewal formula designed to support visibly younger, firmer, and smoother skin using a science-driven approach. Now featured on the company's website, the product provides consumers with a trustworthy, research-supported alternative to expensive collagen injections and multi-step skincare routines.

Developed under the expertise of Dr. Dave David, a globally recognized cosmetic surgeon featured in Time Magazine, Kollagen Intensiv has gained widespread attention for its focus on boosting natural collagen production-a core factor responsible for skin firmness, elasticity, and youthful appearance. Unlike typical combination products that try to target several skin concerns at once, Kollagen Intensiv is specifically formulated as a dedicated anti-aging and collagen-boosting solution, making it one of the best collagen creams for face applications available today.

AVB SR is proud to present this advanced formulation to customers worldwide through its dedicated platform: Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv – .

A Science-Based Collagen Cream Trusted by Professionals and Real Users

Backed by clinical research and premium ingredients, Kollagen Intensiv includes the patented peptide SYN®-COLL, known for its ability to promote collagen synthesis and visibly reduce wrinkles. In a clinical evaluation, participants who applied SYN®-COLL twice daily for 84 days reported a 354% improvement in overall wrinkle appearance compared to a placebo group, along with a 201% improvement in skin texture. These findings highlight the potential of this collagen face cream to support smoother, firmer, and more radiant skin with consistent use.







Beyond clinical studies, the product has also earned the trust of everyday users. Long-term users have reported noticeable improvements in fine lines, crow's feet, skin tone, and under-eye darkness, making it a sought-after collagen cream among individuals who want visible, real-world results.

A Complete Skin Rejuvenation System in a Single Product

Unlike many multi-product skincare routines, Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv is formulated to serve as a complete system for enhancing skin texture, tone, and moisture levels. Its ingredients are selected to target several common signs of aging:

NMFs help the skin retain vital moisture, reducing dryness and supporting long-lasting hydration. This allows the skin to appear plumper and more youthful.Specialized ingredients help counteract UV-related damage, improving areas affected by dark spots, fine lines, and surface roughness.Glycation is a major contributor to skin stiffness and loss of elasticity. The formula includes compounds that help reduce the effects of glycation, allowing skin to maintain a soft, supple feel.For many individuals, the eye area shows signs of aging first. This collagen face cream supports firmer, smoother under-eye skin, helping to reduce puffiness and improve overall brightness.

Because of its multitargeted formulation, Kollagen Intensiv is regarded as one of the best collagen creams for face users who want comprehensive anti-aging care in a single, simple application.

Why Consumers Are Turning to Kollagen Intensiv

The product has gained significant popularity worldwide, in part because it provides a reliable and trustworthy alternative to invasive procedures. With collagen injections often costing between $750 and $2,800 per year, many consumers prefer a non-invasive option backed by both science and real-user results.

Additional benefits include:



Convenient day-and-night moisturization system

A luxurious Swiss-grade formulation

Premium vitamins, peptides, antioxidants, essential oils, and enzymes

Visible improvements in skin firmness and contour Better overall hydration and smoother skin texture

Customers who want a product focused exclusively on reducing wrinkles-without combining unnecessary cosmetic functions-have placed their confidence in Kollagen Intensiv. The cream's growing popularity across influencers and general users supports its reputation as a trustworthy and effective skincare solution.







To learn more or to order, customers can visit: Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv –

67-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

AVB SR also highlights the product's 67-day money-back guarantee, demonstrating full confidence in customer satisfaction. Buyers may return used or unopened jars within the guarantee period for a refund (excluding shipping), making the purchase completely risk-free.

This open, transparent policy builds trust and ensures that customers can try Kollagen Intensiv with confidence.

AVB SR: Bringing Trusted, High-Quality Skincare to Customers Worldwide







Operating globally, AVB SR is committed to offering scientifically grounded skincare products to consumers everywhere. By focusing on transparency, trustworthy claims, and scientifically researched formulations, the company aims to become a leading name in evidence-backed skincare solutions.

The company encourages customers to explore the full details of Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv, review clinical data, and learn about its benefits on the official website: Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv

About AVB SR

AVB SR is a Germany-based company dedicated to providing safe, effective, and research-supported skincare products. The company strives to ensure quality and transparency in every offering, giving customers access to advanced solutions backed by clinical evidence. AVB SR believes in simplifying skincare through science and trust, helping people achieve radiant, healthier-looking skin.

For product details, media inquiries, or partnership discussions, please visit: Facial Collagen Cream Kollagen Intensiv