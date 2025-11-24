Radiant Ridge Energy Secures 60MW Natural Gas Supply Agreement In British Columbia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, AB, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd. ("RRE" or the "Company"), a leading power developer specializing in natural gas generation and behind-the-meter energy solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to secure 60 megawatts of natural gas supply in British Columbia. The agreement provides for up to 15,000 gigajoules per day of natural gas supply to support RRE's power generation operations.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in RRE's strategic expansion into the British Columbia energy market and reinforces the Company's commitment to delivering reliable, dispatchable power solutions across Western Canada.

"This natural gas supply agreement is a key enabler for our growth strategy in BC," said Bruce, Managing Director of Radiant Ridge Energy. "Securing reliable fuel supply is fundamental to our ability to deliver rapid-deployment power solutions to industrial clients, data centers, and high-performance computing facilities throughout the region."

The 60MW gas supply capacity will support RRE's development of behind-the-meter power generation facilities designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, on-site electricity in energy-intensive industries. The Company's proven track record of 12-month deployment timelines – significantly faster than conventional 24-36 month power project schedules – positions RRE as a preferred partner for clients requiring accelerated energy infrastructure.

About Radiant Ridge Energy Ltd.





Radiant Ridge Energy is a privately backed power developer with operations across Alberta and Western Canada. The Company builds and owns power generation assets including natural gas facilities, renewables, storage, and hybrid systems. With access to international capital and optimized equipment supply chains, RRE specializes in behind-the-meter power solutions for data centers, high-performance computing, and industrial applications. RRE is part of a broader energy platform with affiliates managing 2.15 GW of operational capacity including wind and solar projects.

