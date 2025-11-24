MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - EmptyJet today announced the market launch of its AI-powered marketplace for private jet empty legs, following a successful presentation at. The platform introduces a data-led approach to turning mandatory repositioning flights into a distinct, value-focused category of private travel.At Dubai Airshow 2025, EmptyJet presented its model to operators, brokers, and aviation decision-makers. The discussions highlighted how verified availability, transparent pricing, and AI-driven matching can address long-standing structural inefficiencies in the empty leg market and create a clearer framework for selling and buying this capacity.

EmptyJet Debuts AI-Powered Empty Leg Marketplace at Dubai Airshow 2025

EmptyJet focuses exclusively on empty leg flights-the repositioning sectors aircraft must fly between missions or bases. By connecting this "already flying" capacity with demand, the platform gives travelers access to private jet experiences typically 30-75% below standard charter rates, while maintaining the core attributes of private aviation: privacy, speed, and tailored service.

For travelers, EmptyJet enables:



Access to light, mid-size, super-mid, and large-cabin jets on selected routes

Value-led pricing on flights that would otherwise operate empty

Use of private terminals, short arrival times, and a private cabin A digital journey from search to booking measured in minutes

The approach aligns aircraft economics with operational reality, making it easier to understand and utilize capacity that is already planned and crewed.

AI, Transparency, and Trusted Data

EmptyJet combines an AI-driven matching engine with verified operational data to make an historically opaque segment more predictable and transparent.

Key platform capabilities include:



AI-driven matching that aligns passenger preferences-route, timing window, cabin category, and budget-with live empty leg inventory

Real-time availability verification designed to reduce the common issue of flights being listed but not actually available

Transparent, all-in pricing that clarifies what is included and helps avoid unexpected surcharges Operator profiles and safety-related information that support informed decisions by brokers, corporate buyers, and end travelers

The result is a structured, data-based framework for assessing empty leg opportunities, replacing much of the manual effort and uncertainty that has traditionally characterized this segment.

A More Responsible Way to Fly Private

Because empty legs are flights that must operate regardless of demand, EmptyJet also offers a more responsible way to access private aviation.

By booking an empty leg, travelers are:



Using an existing repositioning flight rather than generating an additional sector

Making more efficient use of fuel, crew hours, and airport capacity Supporting operators in extracting value from flights that would otherwise fly empty

EmptyJet is designed to complement, not replace, established charter solutions, jet cards, and fractional programs-providing an additional option when schedules and routes align with repositioning needs.

Launch and Next Steps

Following its industry presentation at Dubai Airshow 2025, EmptyJet is moving into phased rollout, initially focusing on high-demand corridors and strategic hubs across North America and Europe. Expansion to additional regions will follow as operator participation and inventory depth increase.

Interested travelers, brokers, corporate travel teams, and operators are invited to:



Request access to the platform

Register for route alerts on preferred city pairs Explore commercial and technology partnership opportunities

About EmptyJet

EmptyJet is a digital marketplace dedicated to transforming private aviation's empty leg inefficiency into smart luxury opportunity. By connecting required repositioning flights with discerning travelers through AI-driven matching, real-time availability verification, and transparent pricing, EmptyJet delivers private jet experiences typically 30-75% below traditional charter rates.

Serving affluent travelers, corporate clients, brokers, concierges, and operators, EmptyJet maintains the safety, privacy, and service standards of premium aviation while unlocking meaningful value on flights that are already scheduled to operate. EmptyJet exists to help the industry fly smarter and pay fair-maximizing benefit for all stakeholders every time an aircraft repositions.