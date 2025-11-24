Cata-Kor Launches Next-Generation Inside-Out Beauty Formula Expanding Its Healthy Longevity Portfolio

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company known for its science-informed approach to wellness innovation, announces the launch of Cata-Kor CA AKG - Longevity Complex for Skin, Hair & Nail, a next-generation inside-out beauty supplement designed to elevate daily routines with a focus on long-term tissue vitality and visible results.







Cata-Kor CA AKG – Longevity Complex for Skin, Hair & Nail

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Bringing the company's Healthy Longevity philosophy into the beauty-from-within space, the new formula was developed over six months and reflects the growing consumer shift toward supplements that support appearance, confidence and overall well-being through nutrition.

The Cata-Kor CA AKG - Longevity Complex for Skin, Hair & Nail formula features a carefully structured combination of eight active ingredients commonly associated with the health and appearance of skin, hair and nails.

Ca-AKG (Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate) - a calcium salt of alpha-ketoglutaric acid, a well-studied molecule involved in key metabolic pathways.

MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) - an organic sulfur compound that supports normal collagen and keratin formation.

Hyaluronic Acid - helps maintain normal skin hydration and smoothness.

Biotin, Zinc, Vitamin C - nutrients involved in the maintenance of normal skin, hair and nail structure.

Vitamins D3 and K2 (MK-7) - support normal connective tissue function.

The blend is designed to complement topical beauty routines by supporting hydration, smoothness, elasticity and the normal structure of tissues - offering a more holistic approach to beauty that begins from within.

Cata-Kor notes that the formulation draws on published ingredient-level research exploring the established physiological roles of Ca-AKG, MSM, hyaluronic acid and essential micronutrients. While the company underscores that these references relate to individual ingredients rather than product-specific clinical outcomes, the formula reflects a broader industry movement toward evidence-informed beauty solutions.

"Consumers today are looking for beauty support that aligns with their lifestyle and their values," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor.

"They want products that feel modern, responsible and rooted in real science - not just surface-level promises. With Cata-Kor CA AKG, we aimed to create a formula that fits seamlessly into daily routines while supporting the foundations of healthy-looking skin, strong hair and resilient nails. It represents our vision for the future of wellness-driven beauty."

The launch marks the beginning of Cata-Kor's expanded direction in beauty-oriented wellness. The company indicates that it plans to grow this category with additional formulations and is exploring future research initiatives to further inform product development.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company developing formulations that support vitality, well-being and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality and science-informed development.

Learn more at

Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any new dietary supplement.