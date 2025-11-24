Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMM-80A Plate Bevelling Machine Heavy Industry Case


2025-11-24 03:07:12
(MENAFN- GetNews) Steel plate beveling machines play a vital role in heavy industry, where precision and efficiency are paramount. These machines are specifically designed to machine smooth surfaces on a variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and composites, making them indispensable tools in the manufacturing process.

We are collaborating with a large steel structure factory in Jiangsu this time.

Customer requirements for processing sheet metal:

The customer called over the phone to explain that their company's process requires processing Q345B steel plates, which are 1500mm wide, 4000mm long, and 20-80mm thick.



After understanding the customer's needs, we recommend the model TMM-80A edge milling machine to them.

Product Features

1. The bevel angle adjustment range is large, allowing for arbitrary adjustment within 0 to 60 degrees;

2. With a groove width of 0-70mm, this is a high-cost-performance steel plate beveling machine (steel plate beveling equipment)

3. Post-positioning of the reducer facilitates the processing of narrow plates and enhances safety;

4. The unique separate design of the control box and electrical box ensures safer operation;

5. Use a high-tooth-count milling cutter for groove milling, with single-blade cutting for smoother operation;



6. The machined groove surface roughness reaches Ra3.2-6.3, fully meeting the welding requirements for pressure vessels;7. Compact in size and lightweight, this is a portable automatic walking edge milling machine, as well as a portable beveling machine;8. Cold cutting beveling operation, with no oxide layer on the bevel surface;9. Autonomous technology makes it possible for machines to continuously improve their quality.

Product parameters

Product Model

TMM-80A

Processing board length

>300mm

Power Supply

AC 380V 50HZ

Bevel angle

0~60°Adjustable

Total power

4800W

Single Bevel width

15~20mm

Spindle speed

750~1050r/min

Bevel width

0~70mm

Feed Speed

0~1500mm/min

Blade diameter

φ80mm

Thickness of clamping plate

6~80mm

Number of blades

6pcs

Clamping plate width

>80mm

Workbench height

700*760mm

Gross weight

280kg

Package size

800*690*1140mm

After the TMM-80A plate beveling machine was delivered to the site and workers received specialized video guidance, they successfully produced one edge with a single pass. The resulting bevel effect was highly satisfactory. The feedback provided to our company was: "We are very satisfied with the efficiency and performance of this equipment. For future use, we need to add three more units to achieve a high-efficiency processing solution that handles all four edges simultaneously."



