TMM-80A Plate Bevelling Machine Heavy Industry Case

We are collaborating with a large steel structure factory in Jiangsu this time.

Customer requirements for processing sheet metal:

The customer called over the phone to explain that their company's process requires processing Q345B steel plates, which are 1500mm wide, 4000mm long, and 20-80mm thick.







After understanding the customer's needs, we recommend the model TMM-80A edge milling machine to them.

Product Features

1. The bevel angle adjustment range is large, allowing for arbitrary adjustment within 0 to 60 degrees;

2. With a groove width of 0-70mm, this is a high-cost-performance steel plate beveling machine (steel plate beveling equipment)

3. Post-positioning of the reducer facilitates the processing of narrow plates and enhances safety;

4. The unique separate design of the control box and electrical box ensures safer operation;

5. Use a high-tooth-count milling cutter for groove milling, with single-blade cutting for smoother operation;







6. The machined groove surface roughness reaches Ra3.2-6.3, fully meeting the welding requirements for pressure vessels;7. Compact in size and lightweight, this is a portable automatic walking edge milling machine, as well as a portable beveling machine;8. Cold cutting beveling operation, with no oxide layer on the bevel surface;9. Autonomous technology makes it possible for machines to continuously improve their quality.

Product parameters