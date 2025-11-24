TMM-80A Plate Bevelling Machine Heavy Industry Case
|
Product Model
|
TMM-80A
|
Processing board length
|
>300mm
|
Power Supply
|
AC 380V 50HZ
|
Bevel angle
|
0~60°Adjustable
|
Total power
|
4800W
|
Single Bevel width
|
15~20mm
|
Spindle speed
|
750~1050r/min
|
Bevel width
|
0~70mm
|
Feed Speed
|
0~1500mm/min
|
Blade diameter
|
φ80mm
|
Thickness of clamping plate
|
6~80mm
|
Number of blades
|
6pcs
|
Clamping plate width
|
>80mm
|
Workbench height
|
700*760mm
|
Gross weight
|
280kg
|
Package size
|
800*690*1140mm
After the TMM-80A plate beveling machine was delivered to the site and workers received specialized video guidance, they successfully produced one edge with a single pass. The resulting bevel effect was highly satisfactory. The feedback provided to our company was: "We are very satisfied with the efficiency and performance of this equipment. For future use, we need to add three more units to achieve a high-efficiency processing solution that handles all four edges simultaneously."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment