Cybersecurity Firm Cloudsek To Partner With Seed Group

Strengthening the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem, Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with CloudSEK, a leading AI-powered cybersecurity firm from India.

With this alliance, CloudSEK becomes part of Seed Group's ecosystem of global innovators, marking a significant milestone for Indian-origin cybersecurity on the global stage.

Founded in 2015 by threat researcher-turned-entrepreneur Rahul Sasi, CloudSEK is a leading AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform focused on predicting and preventing cyber threats.

Seed Group, recognised for catalysing the success of innovative businesses entering the UAE and GCC markets, will work with cyber threat intelligence firm CloudSEK to empower both public- and private-sector organisations with next-generation cyber risk-management capabilities.

This collaboration brings CloudSEK's AI-powered Cyber Threat Intelligence technologies to the heart of the Middle East's digital economy. The platform enables faster detection, contextual analysis, and mitigation of cyber threats before they escalate into incidents, offering a proactive approach to security.

As the UAE cements its position as a global hub for trade and innovation, the demand for advanced cybersecurity has never been higher. Through Seed Group's deep regional insight and network, CloudSEK will address these needs with solutions that integrate threat intelligence, brand protection, attack-surface monitoring, and supply-chain security into a unified, intelligence-driven platform.

The Middle East cybersecurity market, valued at $16.75 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $26.04 billion by 2030, growing at a 9.2% CAGR. The region faces escalating threats, with the UAE alone confronting over 200,000 cyberattacks daily-34.9% targeting government entities, 21.3% financial firms, 14% energy sectors, and 11.6% insurance companies. The financial impact is severe: the average data breach cost in the Middle East reached $8.75 million in 2024, nearly 10% higher than in 2023, underscoring the urgent need for advanced, predictive cybersecurity solutions like those offered by CloudSEK.

CloudSEK's approach goes beyond traditional detection and response. By continuously mapping an organisation's external digital footprint, analysing vast data from open, deep, and dark-web sources, and delivering real-time, actionable intelligence, CloudSEK enables decision-makers to stay ahead of adversaries.

The company's proprietary AI engine has proven its mettle by identifying and preventing large-scale data breaches for major financial institutions well ahead of an actual attack. By continuously analysing massive volumes of threat data across the digital ecosystem, CloudSEK delivers actionable intelligence across 170 use cases, offering comprehensive solutions in brand monitoring, digital risk protection, attack surface monitoring, and supply chain security. The top cyber threat intelligence cloud provider, CloudSEK, helps major companies around the world spot and address cyber threats to reduce risks to their operations, finances, and reputation.

Its technology helps enterprises and governments across the world mitigate risks, strengthen cyber-resilience, and build digital trust-protecting reputation, revenue, and operations in an era of borderless cyber threats.

“CloudSEK's advanced cyber threat intelligence solutions provide organisations with a robust layer of digital assurance,” remarked Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.“Its AI platform emulates human cognition to scan, analyse, and neutralise threats across the surface, deep, and dark web with speed and precision. This kind of pre-emptive monitoring will help bolster Dubai's digital hub and open the door for broader regional cybersecurity advancements.”

“Partnering with Seed Group is a pivotal moment for CloudSEK as we expand into the GCC market,” said Rahul Sasi, Founder and CEO of CloudSEK. Being the first active Indian cybersecurity company to achieve this recognition underscores the trust and relevance of our technology as a top Cyber Threat Intelligence provider. Together with Seed Group, we are confident in enabling businesses and governments in the region to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”

A global vote of confidence in Indian cybersecurity

CloudSEK's success highlights India's evolution from a services-led technology hub to a global originator of cybersecurity innovation.

This partnership not only accelerates CloudSEK's presence in the Middle East but also represents a broader trend: nations and enterprises worldwide are increasingly looking to Indian firms for sophisticated, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity intelligence.