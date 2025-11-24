Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Celebrating The 'He-Man' Of Bollywood And His 65-Year Legacy

A magnificent pillar of Indian cinema has fallen. Dharmendra, the beloved“He-Man” of Hindi films, passed away on November 24, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that spanned over six remarkable decades. With a career lasting 65 years, he remained a symbol of enduring charm and quiet strength, continuing to shine even into his eighties.

When Dharmendra took off his shirt in Phool Aur Patthar, Hindi cinema finally woke up to the idea of catering to female desire. His co-star Saira Banu once said that Dharmendra looked like an Italian - until he spoke. The Jatt who could look effortlessly dashing in a dinner jacket first gained fame for his rugged charm, but that was only part of his appeal.

With arms as sturdy as the fields of Punjab where he grew up, a warm smile, and a gentle shyness, Dharmendra fit everyone's description of the nice guy.

He was fascinated by films from an early age and would travel miles from his village, Phagwara, to catch screenings at a touring cinema. At 19, he married a Punjabi girl and began working for an American drilling company. But destiny had other plans. Drawn to Bombay, the sharp-featured newcomer landed his first break in Arjun Hingorani's Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere (1960) for a modest signing fee of ₹51 - and a daily breakfast of tea, two slices of toast, and butter (no jam) at a Grant Road café.

At the premiere of his debut film, Dharmendra went unnoticed at Central Cinema and quietly took the train back home. Those early setbacks soon gave way to small but memorable parts in female-centric films like Anpadh and Bandini, which brought him attention. His good looks and sincerity caught the eye of the legendary Meena Kumari. She cast him in several films, and soon a deep bond developed between the queen of tragedy and the handsome newcomer.

Their first major success together, Phool Aur Patthar (1966), became a turning point. As the rough-edged Shaka, Dharmendra balanced toughness with vulnerability and rose to full-fledged stardom. Ironically, his rise coincided with Meena Kumari's decline. As his workload grew, their relationship began to fade. While he continued to star in commercial hits like Shikaar and Aankhen, it was Satyakam (1969) that finally earned him respect as an actor.

The film told the story of an idealist destroyed by his own honesty. Dharmendra's performance wasn't about technique; it came straight from the heart. In the emotional death scene with Ashok Kumar, where he had to“smile with his eyes,” Dharmendra later admitted it was his toughest moment on screen. He carried it off with such grace that even his critics were silenced.

From Jugnu and Sholay to Dharam Veer, he mastered the role of the strong, simmering hero who could explode with emotion at any moment. No one could deliver“Main tujhe zinda nahin chhodunga” (“I will not spare you”) with more conviction. Yet in Sholay's comic“Mausi-going-to-jail” sequence, his playful side sparkled, showing that he could make audiences laugh as easily as he could make them cheer.

His pairing with Hema Malini became iconic. After nearly 30 films together, their on-screen chemistry turned into real-life affection. Their controversial marriage in 1980, despite his existing family, ended their cinematic partnership but sealed their legend as one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples.

He later produced Betaab and Barsaat to launch his sons, Sunny and Bobby, but never made a film to glorify himself. Even as quality roles grew scarce, his drive remained unchanged. Over the decades, Dharmendra found renewed success with hits like Hukumat, Aag Hi Aag, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, and Karan Johar's ensemble family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reminding the industry of his enduring appeal.

In his later years, Dharmendra faced multiple health challenges that occasionally required hospitalisation, yet his spirit remained unbowed. Even at 89, he continued to move forward with quiet determination. His last project was Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, scheduled for release in December 2025. In his own words, he“keeps running and running to stay in the same place.” And now, that place has become an irreplaceable void.

Dharmendra leaves behind an unforgettable legacy not just of films and stardom, but of resilience, longevity, and a charisma that spanned generations.

Sadiq Saleem is a UAE-based writer and can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.