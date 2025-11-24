Discover Nielsen's 2025 Responsibility & Sustainability Report

At Nielsen, our purpose is to power a better media future for all people. That's why we champion transparency, inclusion, integrity and sustainability and remain committed to helping our clients and communities thrive through change.

This 2025 Responsibility & Sustainability Report provides an overview of Nielsen's environmental, social and governance strategy, approach and performance, inclusive of 2024 data. The report is organized around our key responsibility and sustainability priority areas, and additional data disclosures on these topics are provided in the report's Appendix. Additionally, there are addenda aligned with two external reporting frameworks: the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Highlights from the report

Encouraging innovation

In early 2025, we launched our 15th Business Resource Group called SPARK (Securing Protection for Audience Research & Knowledge), an innovation-focused group that provides a space to explore bold ideas, champion intellectual property and contribute to Nielsen's evolving business landscape.

Listening to employee voices

We regularly gather feedback to shape the employee experience. In 2024, 80% of employees participated in our Nielsen Voice Survey, up from 73% in 2023. Their input helped teams and managers focus on what matters most and contributed to an 8-point increase in our employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS).

Growing AI use responsibly

We hosted our first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hackathon in fall 2024 that brought together more than 700 Nielsen employees to explore practical applications and new innovations. As we expand our use of AI, we remain focused on upskilling teams, protecting data and leveraging technology in alignment with Nielsen's values.

Expanding our green fleet

To advance our commitment to lower-emission transportation, our global fleet, primarily used for field operations, continues to shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles. These vehicles represented 22% of our total portfolio at the end of 2024, up from 18% in 2023.

Volunteering in our communities

Employee engagement in community programs nearly doubled in 2024, rising to 42.5% from 22.7% participation in 2023, and surpassing our three-year goal of 30%. Employees logged nearly 19,900 total volunteer hours during 2024.