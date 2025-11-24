Volleybird Announces Partnership With Pro Pickleball Veteran Gina Cilento

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Volleybird shop, the fast-growing e-commerce brand known for its curated subscription boxes for the sports of tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf, proudly announces a new partnership with Senior Pro pickleball star Gina Cilento. The collaboration names Ms. Cilento as a brand ambassador for the pickleball box category, and exclusive collaborations that will introduce curated pickleball box collaborations as well as a special“Beyond The Box Favorites” collection personally selected by Cilento.

Founded on the belief that passionate amateur players deserve access to elevated, quality products for both on and off the court, Volleybird continues to expand its footprint through partnerships with leaders in the racquet sports and golf communities.

Gina Cilento, a top-ranked senior pro pickleball player, sponsored by CRBN Paddles, has become one of the most influential figures in the sport. A multi-medalist on the APP Senior Pro Pickleball Tour, Cilento has earned gold, silver, and bronze across mixed doubles, women's doubles, and singles. She also competed for the Indy Drivers and the Denver Iconics during the 2024 and 2025 National Pickleball League seasons.

Beyond her competitive accolades, Cilento is widely respected as a coach, entrepreneur, and ambassador for the sport. She co-founded The Pickleball Lab-a private indoor training facility in Cedarburg, WI-and had previously launched The Pick, an athleisure apparel line inspired by pickleball culture. She also d co-hosts the podcast "Keeping It Real with Gina & Neil" all about the culture of pickleball. Cilento additionally leads corporate team-building sessions and international pickleball travel experiences through partnerships with Sandals Resorts and VibeGetaways.

As part of the new partnership, Volleybird will collaborate with Cilento to launch custom curated boxes tailored to amateur players of all levels, as well as Gina's“Beyond The Box Favorites”, highlighting the products, tools, and essentials she trusts most. In addition, Volleybird customers will get exclusive access to coaching sessions with Ms. Cilento.

Cilento expressed heartfelt enthusiasm for the collaboration.“I am super honored and excited to be a part of Volleybird! Tracy and Cassandra are really building a unique one stop shop for people that are passionate about the sports of pickleball, padel, tennis and golf. They have been supportive of my journey on the pickleball court, and I am thrilled to team up with them. I hope the Volleybird customers will enjoy the special attention we put into each box. It's so much better than just getting things delivered from big box retailers! Let's gooooo!”

Tracy Thomas, a co-Founder of Volleybird, shared her excitement for what this partnership means for the brand and for amateur pickleball players nationwide.“Gina embodies everything we value at Volleybird-passion for the sport, commitment to excellence, and a deep desire to make the game more accessible for all age groups and enjoyable for everyone. Her energy, authenticity, and dedication make her an ideal partner. We are thrilled to have her as a brand ambassador and collaborate with her on products and collections that reflect the spirit of the sport and elevate the player experience.”

Volleybird continues to innovate within racquet sport culture not just pickleball but with impressive upcoming launches of tennis and padel products that are both innovative and environmentally conscious.

About Volleybird

Volleybird curates premium subscription boxes designed to elevate the experience of amateur athletes who are passionate about tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf. Each box is thoughtfully assembled with high-quality gear, apparel, lifestyle products, and wellness essentials that reflect the passion and community at the heart of each sport. The co-founders are each passionate about these sports, which was the inspiration for founding the company. With a mission rooted in accessibility, authenticity, and the love of these games, Volleybird partners with athletes, creators, and organizations to bring curated excellence to every player's journey.