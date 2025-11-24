Auditoria Named In Top 50 Financial Technology Companies By The Financial Technology Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award honors Auditoria's leadership in Fintech AI and the future of autonomous finance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auditoria, the leader in agentic artificial intelligence for the Office of the CFO, today announced that it has been named to The Financial Technology Report's“Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025,” recognized for its leadership in AI-driven finance automation. The recognition reflects Auditoria's impact on modern finance teams through its intelligent automation platform, which streamlines critical workflows, accelerates cash performance, and improves visibility across the enterprise.

The award acknowledges the growing importance of AI in reshaping the finance function. Finance leaders are under pressure to deliver faster insight, manage rising operational complexity, and strengthen control in an environment where traditional manual processes cannot keep pace with business demands. Auditoria's platform addresses these challenges by combining intelligent agents, real-time automation, and machine learning, enabling finance teams to operate with greater accuracy, speed, and precision.

“Operational intelligence now sits at the center of how finance teams work and make decisions,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Founder of“Being recognized in the Fintech AI category reinforces the work we are doing to help organizations modernize the back office with systems that think, learn, and act in real time. This award is a testament to our customers, who continue to push the boundaries of what intelligent automation can deliver for finance.”

Transforming finance operations with practical, trusted AI

Auditoria's mission is to make organizations more efficient and competitive by accelerating key finance processes and improving compliance through AI. The company's SmartCustomer and SmartVendor applications eliminate heavy manual workload across accounts receivable and accounts payable, helping teams reduce cycle times and operate with better financial predictability. Auditoria Guardian reinforces these capabilities by delivering enterprise-grade data isolation and encryption, enabling organizations to adopt AI with confidence while maintaining strict security and privacy standards.

The company's momentum is driven by measurable customer impact. Enterprises using Auditoria report significant reductions in manual workload, shorter AR and AP cycles, improved cash flow visibility, and stronger financial resilience. By integrating directly with systems of record, Auditoria's AI SmartBots automate transactional tasks, manage communication flows, extract and validate data, and deliver continuous insight that supports better decision-making. As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, Auditoria is helping finance and accounting teams shift their time away from repetitive work and toward higher-value analysis and strategic contributions.

About the Top 50 Financial Technology Companies Awards

The Financial Technology Report's Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025 celebrates the organizations shaping the future of global finance. This year's honorees reflect the continued growth and sophistication of financial technology across capital markets, digital insurance, embedded financial infrastructure, intelligent risk automation, and AI-driven analytics. The list includes companies achieving notable milestones in structured finance, securing major investment rounds, delivering advances in private market access, and preparing for public listings as the sector enters a new phase of maturity.

The awards highlight the technology providers driving efficiency, intelligence, and automation across the financial ecosystem. Auditoria's placement in the Fintech AI category underscores its leadership in developing agentic systems that help finance organizations operate with greater speed, accuracy, and control.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and FP&A to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria's AI TeamMates, including SmartBots and SmartResearch, integrate with systems of record and financial data feeds to streamline collections, optimize spend management, digitize documentation, and deliver real-time financial insight.

Finance teams at leading enterprises-including Blackbaud, Bring IT, Brown and Brown, Secureworks, Denny's, Freshworks, and UserTesting-use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing IT involvement, improving resilience, and enhancing insight.

