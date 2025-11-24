AI Just Got Personal: WSI And Birdeye Help Businesses Sound Like Themselves At Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WSI, a global leader in strategy-first AI and digital marketing, is proud to announce the continuing partnership with Birdeye, the industry leader in AI-powered customer experience and reputation management solutions. Together, they're helping businesses bring greater authenticity, consistency, and efficiency to every customer interaction.

“AI is most powerful when guided by strategy,” says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI.“Birdeye's tools align perfectly with our approach-enabling businesses to scale authentic communication without losing the connection that drives trust and loyalty with their customers.”

Bringing Authenticity and Efficiency Together

For growing brands-especially those with multiple locations-maintaining a consistent, human voice across channels can be challenging. Birdeye's Brand AI solves this by turning brand voice assets, such as tone guides and messaging samples, into automated rules that help local teams create authentic responses and social posts faster and more effectively.

With Chatbot and Social AI, businesses can:

➡️ Automate customer conversations across web and social channels, 24/7.

➡️ Respond to reviews and messages instantly while staying true to brand tone and compliance standards.

➡️ Generate on-brand content that resonates with local audiences.

➡️ Analyze sentiment and engagement trends in real time to make smarter data-informed decisions and fuel continuous improvement.

“We're at a turning point where AI can either distance businesses from their customers-or bring them closer,” says Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI.“Birdeye's innovations help ensure it's the latter-using technology to strengthen relationships, not replace them.”

Built for Businesses, Designed for Growth

Brand AI is uniquely designed for multi-location and fast-growing businesses that need to keep every message on-brand-without compromising quality or engagement. With built-in guardrails, live previews, and automated tone alignment, it ensures every interaction feels personal and true to the brand.

“Consistency is the lifeblood of a great brand,” says Kundan Mohapatra, Director of AI and Strategy at WSI.“But scaling that consistency is where many businesses struggle. Birdeye's Brand AI bridges the gap, allowing teams to communicate authentically and efficiently at every level.”

Strategy First, AI-Enabled

Birdeye's AI suite fits seamlessly into WSI's strategy-first philosophy. Whether it's a single-location business scaling operations or an enterprise brand managing dozens of locations, WSI's Consultants can now help clients achieve operational efficiency without sacrificing authenticity, tone, or voice.

“WSI's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to help businesses build better customer relationships through AI,” said David Lehman, President of Birdeye.“Together, we're making it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to deliver world-class experiences at every touchpoint.”

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and strategy to deliver measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto,“Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, where AI Agents, powered by custom LLMs, drive real business outcomes. Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with coordinated AI agents that automate workflows across reviews, listings, social media, surveys, and more.

Trusted by over 200,000 businesses, Birdeye helps brands grow local presence, manage reputation, and enhance customer experiences. Operating globally with teams in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and India, Birdeye is redefining how businesses win locally.