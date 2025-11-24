Automotive Paint Market Competitive Landscape And Forecast Report 2025-2033: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons And Revenue

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Automotive Paint Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The international market for automotive paint was estimated at around US$ 11.38 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 16.49 billion in 2033.



Automotive paint is a specialty coating that is applied to automobiles for durability, protection, and visual appeal. It gives the car's surface a glossy, appealing sheen while protecting it from corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, and environmental harm. Usually, there are three layers in the paint system: primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.

Each layer has a specific purpose, such as improving adherence, color, and gloss. In order to comply with environmental requirements and enhance performance, contemporary automobile paints employ cutting-edge technologies such as waterborne, powder, and UV-curable coatings. The use of nanotechnology, eco-friendly materials, and customisation choices to improve sustainability and aesthetics are important developments.

Growing consumer demand for visual customization, increased attention on corrosion protection, and increased vehicle manufacturing are the main factors driving the automotive paint market. Demand is also fueled by the expansion of automotive aftermarket services, such as repainting and restoration. Waterborne and low-VOC coatings are examples of technological innovations that promote environmentally friendly production and adherence to emission standards.

Furthermore, there are fresh prospects for lightweight and specialty coatings due to the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs). The market is growing as a result of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting consumer tastes for high-end finishing. Strong automobile manufacturing and growing rates of car ownership in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, continue to fuel growth.

Key Attributes:

