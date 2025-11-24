Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Automotive Paint Market Competitive Landscape And Forecast Report 2025-2033: Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons And Revenue


2025-11-24 11:16:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global automotive paint market, valued at US$ 11.38 billion in 2024, is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.21%, reaching US$ 16.49 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for customization, enhanced corrosion protection, and rising vehicle production. Technological advancements in waterborne, powder, and UV-curable coatings support eco-friendly manufacturing. The surge in electric vehicles further fuels demand for lightweight and specialty coatings. Key players like Axalta, Sherwin-Williams, and Kansai Paints are innovating with sustainable solutions, reinforcing their market positions. Emerging trends, such as nanotechnology and customization, are reshaping industry dynamics.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Landscape of Automotive Paint Market, Forecast by Recent Developments, Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Analysis, Key Persons and Revenue" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The international market for automotive paint was estimated at around US$ 11.38 billion in 2024. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.21% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 16.49 billion in 2033.

Automotive paint is a specialty coating that is applied to automobiles for durability, protection, and visual appeal. It gives the car's surface a glossy, appealing sheen while protecting it from corrosion, UV radiation, chemicals, and environmental harm. Usually, there are three layers in the paint system: primer, basecoat, and clearcoat.

Each layer has a specific purpose, such as improving adherence, color, and gloss. In order to comply with environmental requirements and enhance performance, contemporary automobile paints employ cutting-edge technologies such as waterborne, powder, and UV-curable coatings. The use of nanotechnology, eco-friendly materials, and customisation choices to improve sustainability and aesthetics are important developments.
Growing consumer demand for visual customization, increased attention on corrosion protection, and increased vehicle manufacturing are the main factors driving the automotive paint market. Demand is also fueled by the expansion of automotive aftermarket services, such as repainting and restoration. Waterborne and low-VOC coatings are examples of technological innovations that promote environmentally friendly production and adherence to emission standards.

Furthermore, there are fresh prospects for lightweight and specialty coatings due to the increasing use of electric vehicles (EVs). The market is growing as a result of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and shifting consumer tastes for high-end finishing. Strong automobile manufacturing and growing rates of car ownership in emerging nations, particularly in Asia-Pacific, continue to fuel growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.38 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.49 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2%
Regions Covered Global


Recent Development in Automotive Paint Industry

  • In June 2025, AkzoNobel began its Productivity Drive 2025 roadshow, showcasing its new waterborne basecoats, Sikkens Autowave Optima and Lesonal Ultimate Basecoat WB, throughout Europe in an effort to increase body shop productivity and sustainability.
  • In September 2024, BASF Coatings unveiled their ChemCycling clearcoat line at Automechanika. This line employs recycled tire components to create ecologically friendly, fast-drying clearcoats for vehicle refurbishment.

Competitive Landscape

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
  • The Sherwin Williams Company
  • Kansai Paints Co. Ltd.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc
  • Solvay S.A
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Covestro AG
  • BASF SE
  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  • Valspar Corporation
  • Asian Paints Ltd.
  • Clariant AG
  • RPM International Inc.

Automotive Paint Market & Forecast

  • Historical Trends
  • Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis
Overview

  • Company History and Mission
  • Business Model and Operations
  • Workforce

Key Persons

  • Executive Leadership
  • Operational Management
  • Division Leaders
  • Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Partnerships
  • Investments

Sustainability Analysis

  • Renewable Energy Adoption
  • Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
  • Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
  • Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
  • Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

  • Product Profile
  • Quality Standards
  • Product Pipeline
  • Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

  • Strengths
  • Weaknesses
  • Opportunities
  • Threats

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Automotive Paint Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

