Viscosupplementation Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, And Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viscosupplementation Market: Key Players Analysis Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Viscosupplementation industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 10.16 Billion by 2033, from US$ 4.66 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.02% between 2025 and 2033.



An intraarticular injection of a gel-like fluid called exogenous hydraulic acid (HA) derivatives is given directly into the patient's knee joints during a minimally invasive medical treatment called viscosupplementation. It reduces inflammation, acts as a shock absorber for joint loads, and lubricates bones so they may glide over one another.

Viscosupplementation minimizes excruciating pain, helps the synovial fluids provide more cushion, decreases friction during movements, and increases the joint's range of motion. In addition, it restores the synovial fluids' rheological characteristics, which have chondroprotective, mechanical, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Because of this, viscosupplementation is widely used to treat osteoarthritis in the hands, knees, and hips.

Recent Developments of Viscosupplementation Market



Anika Therapeutics sharpened its focus on hyaluronic acid pain relief in March 2025 by closing the sale of Parcus Medical to Medacta Group.

For USD 45 million with dependent earn-outs, Bioventus sold its Advanced Rehabilitation division to Accelmed Partners in October 2024. VISCO3, a three-injection high molecular weight hyaluronate treatment for moderate-stage knee osteoarthritis, was introduced by Zimmer Biomet in a few international countries in January 2024. Data from clinical trials revealed a positive safety profile, prolonged alleviation for up to six months, and a 52% decrease in pain at 12 weeks.

Key Attributes: