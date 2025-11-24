Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Yeast Market Competitor Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, And Revenue Forecasts


2025-11-24 10:46:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global yeast market is poised for significant growth, with an expected increase from US$ 6.56 Billion in 2024 to US$ 13.79 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.60%. This expansion is driven by the rising demand for yeast across food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed sectors. Key applications include baking, brewing, and fermentation, enhancing flavor and nutritional value. Natural, clean-label trends, alongside technological advancements in yeast strains, are further propelling market growth. Significant players include Dun & Bradstreet, Conagra Brands, Danone SA, and Kerry Group. Increasing opportunities in emerging markets highlight the potential for further expansion.

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Yeast Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Yeast industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 13.79 Billion by 2033, from US$ 6.56 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% between 2025 and 2033.

The global yeast market is witnessing steady growth due to its wide-ranging applications in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Yeast, a single-celled microorganism, is primarily used in baking, brewing, and fermentation processes, contributing to flavor, texture, and nutritional value.

Rising consumer demand for bakery products, craft beers, and fermented foods is driving the market, alongside the increasing preference for natural and clean-label ingredients. Additionally, the adoption of yeast-derived products in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, including probiotics and dietary supplements, is further expanding market opportunities. The market is also influenced by technological advancements in yeast strains and fermentation processes, enhancing efficiency, product consistency, and shelf life.

Geographically, North America and Europe are significant markets due to established food processing industries, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region fueled by increasing urbanization, disposable income, and evolving dietary habits. The yeast market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovation, growing health awareness, and expanding industrial applications.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.56 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $13.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Company Analysis

  • Dun & Bradstreet Holdings
  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)
  • Danone SA (France), ADM (U.S)
  • Associated British Foods PLC (UK)
  • General Mills Inc. (US)
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Kerry Group Plc.
  • Sensient Technologies Corporation.
  • Lesaffre S.A.
  • Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • AB Mauri
  • Alltech, Inc.
  • Biospringer
  • Leiber GmbH

Overview

  • Company History and Mission
  • Business Model and Operations
  • Workforce

Key Persons

  • Executive Leadership
  • Operational Management
  • Division Leaders
  • Board Composition

Recent Development & Strategies

  • Mergers & Acquisitions
  • Partnerships
  • Investments

Sustainability Analysis

  • Renewable Energy Adoption
  • Energy-Efficient Infrastructure
  • Use of Sustainable Packaging Materials
  • Water Usage and Conservation Strategies
  • Waste Management and Circular Economy Initiatives

Product Analysis

  • Product Profile
  • Quality Standards
  • Product Pipeline
  • Product Benchmarking

Strategic Assessment: SWOT Analysis

  • Strengths
  • Weaknesses
  • Opportunities
  • Threats

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Yeast Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN24112025004107003653ID1110389968



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search