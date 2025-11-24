Yeast Market Competitor Landscape Report 2025: Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, And Revenue Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Analysis of Yeast Market Recent Developments, Company Strategies, Sustainability Benchmarking, Product Launches, Key Persons, and Revenue Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Yeast industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 13.79 Billion by 2033, from US$ 6.56 Billion in 2024. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% between 2025 and 2033.



The global yeast market is witnessing steady growth due to its wide-ranging applications in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. Yeast, a single-celled microorganism, is primarily used in baking, brewing, and fermentation processes, contributing to flavor, texture, and nutritional value.

Rising consumer demand for bakery products, craft beers, and fermented foods is driving the market, alongside the increasing preference for natural and clean-label ingredients. Additionally, the adoption of yeast-derived products in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors, including probiotics and dietary supplements, is further expanding market opportunities. The market is also influenced by technological advancements in yeast strains and fermentation processes, enhancing efficiency, product consistency, and shelf life.

Geographically, North America and Europe are significant markets due to established food processing industries, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region fueled by increasing urbanization, disposable income, and evolving dietary habits. The yeast market is expected to benefit from ongoing innovation, growing health awareness, and expanding industrial applications.

Key Attributes: