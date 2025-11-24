Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Momentic Raises $15 Million In Series A To Eliminate The QA Bottleneck Slowing Software Delivery


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Momentic, the AI-native testing platform for modern development teams, has announced it raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Standard Capital, with participation from Dropbox Ventures and existing investors - Y Combinator, FCVC, Transpose Platform and Karman Ventures. The investment will accelerate Momentic's mission to build the definitive verification layer for software.

Key Takeaways:

  • Momentic Raises $15 Million in Series A to Eliminate the QA Bottleneck Slowing Software Delivery
  • The investment will accelerate Momentic's mission to build the definitive verification layer for software.
About Momentic

Momentic is building the definitive verification layer for software. Companies like Notion, Xero, Bilt, Webflow and Retool use Momentic to automate testing to ensure all software releases launch as intended. Since the company's founding in late 2023, Momentic's customers have executed more than 2 billion steps so effectively that replicating this manually would take multiple decades to achieve.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

