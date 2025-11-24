Momentic Raises $15 Million In Series A To Eliminate The QA Bottleneck Slowing Software Delivery
- Momentic Raises $15 Million in Series A to Eliminate the QA Bottleneck Slowing Software Delivery The investment will accelerate Momentic's mission to build the definitive verification layer for software.
Momentic is building the definitive verification layer for software. Companies like Notion, Xero, Bilt, Webflow and Retool use Momentic to automate testing to ensure all software releases launch as intended. Since the company's founding in late 2023, Momentic's customers have executed more than 2 billion steps so effectively that replicating this manually would take multiple decades to achieve.
