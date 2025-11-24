GSC AI Smart Energy System Platform Launched: Redefining Traditional Asset Chains, Delivering Intelligent And High-Efficiency AI Services Globally.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the global digital technology sector witnessed a groundbreaking advancement-the official global launch of the GSC A Smart Energy System Platform. With the core objective of "redefining traditional asset chains," this platform marks the first time the energy sector serves as the starting point for digital transformation, utilizing artificial intelligence technology to achieve holistic upgrades in energy efficiency management, asset operation, and ecological services.



Uncertainty surrounding institutional asset prospects: GSC AI poised to become a new direction.



Amidst today's volatile asset markets where identifying suitable targets remains fraught with uncertainty, GSC AI has established an eco-energy service that transforms energy into sustainable momentum. Committed to delivering a secure and intelligent environment, we ensure stable returns for investors within this framework.

The founding team stated, "Transparency and security are the core foundations."



1. Transparent Computing Resources

We build computing clusters based on high-performance ASIC and GPU, enabling all users to monitor computing power allocation, task progress, and resource usage in real time. This ensures full traceability of every computing resource and complete operational transparency.

2. Standardized and Open Service Process

We provide end-to-end expert support, with service processes and response mechanisms fully standardized and traceable. From requirement alignment to solution implementation, each step incorporates AI-powered intelligent scheduling, ensuring an open and transparent service process.

3. Clear Revenue Model

By adopting a hardware-free lightweight access model, users are not required to maintain physical equipment. The system displays real-time computing contributions and corresponding income structures, with all distribution logic being transparent and verifiable.

4. Traceable Energy Source Verification

All our computing facilities are powered by solar and wind energy. The proportion and sources of clean energy used are verified by third parties and publicly disclosed, ensuring the authenticity of our green computing commitment and the traceability of our environmental contributions.

How to get started



Create Account

Visit the GSC AI platform registration page, complete your personal details to register, and instantly access computing services.

Select Contract

After registering a personal account, piease visit the platform to view the various available security options. Users can choose the appropriate option based on their own financial situation.

Activation Plan

Activating your chosen security plan will take effect immediately upon payment, and you will begin receiving stable returns the following day.

GSCAI also provides 24/7 customer support. These features not only replace traditional cryptocurrency earning models and configuration systems but also empower every GSCAI user to operate with enhanced security, intelligent protection, and green energy utilization.



About GSC AI



As a pioneer in AI-driven cloud computing, we are committed to sustainable development by powering large-scale GPU and high-performance computing infrastructure with clean energy. We dedicate ourselves to delivering secure, intelligent, and efficient AI computing services to global users.

Summary



Looking ahead,GSC AI will deepen its focus on energy digitalization by expanding green computing power, building an open ecosystem, and refining intelligent algorithms to drive the transition of traditional assets toward digital and green transformation.

