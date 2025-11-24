Grayscale Investments Launches Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (Ticker: GXRP) On NYSE Arca

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One of the oldest and most resilient public blockchains, the XRP Ledger has processed more than 4 billion transactions since its 2012 debut

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (Ticker: GXRP) has begun trading on NYSE Arca as an ETP.

GXRP, an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the“40 Act”) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 40 Act-registered ETFs and mutual funds. An investment in GXRP involves significant risk, including possible loss of principal. GXRP holds XRP; however, an investment in GXRP is not a direct investment in XRP.

“GXRP's debut on NYSE Arca is another meaningful step in broadening access to the growing XRP ecosystem,” said Krista Lynch, Senior Vice President, ETF Capital Markets at Grayscale.“GXRP is designed to offer efficient tracking and straightforward exposure to XRP for investors.”

Launched in 2012, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is a mature blockchain built for fast cross-border payments and modern digital-finance use cases. While not originally designed for general-purpose smart contracts, XRPL offers robust native features including token issuance, a built-in decentralized exchange, and support for NFTs.

XRP is the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger. It is used to pay transaction fees, facilitate real-time liquidity provisioning, and serve as a neutral bridge between fiat currencies. Because XRP is required for transaction execution on XRPL, it plays a foundational role in supporting secure, efficient, and scalable payment activity across the XRPL network.

GXRP first launched as a private placement in September 2024.

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform, with approximately $35 billion in assets under management**. Our mission is to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream, with a history of firsts that includes launching the first widely available Bitcoin and Ethereum investment vehicles. With a proven track record of leadership, Grayscale offers more than 40 products-spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies-covering over 45 tokens across the digital asset spectrum.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on asset under management (“AUM”) as of September 30, 2025. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

**As of September 30, 2025

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, represent a digital asset stored on a blockchain that represents ownership over a distinct, unique item. Blockchains are a distributed and immutable digital ledgers that processes and record transactions across a network of computers.

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Grayscale XRP Trust ETF (“GXRP” or the“Fund”). Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the marketing agent for the Fund and Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC is the sponsor.

As a non-diversified and single industry fund, the value of the shares may fluctuate more than shares invested in a broader range of securities. There is no guarantee that a market for the shares will be available, which will adversely impact the liquidity of the fund.

Extreme volatility of trading prices that many digital assets have experienced in recent months and may continue to experience, could have a material adverse effect on the value of the Fund and the shares could lose all or substantially all of their value. XRP may have concentrated ownership and large sales or distributions by holders of XRP could have an adverse effect on the market price of such digital assets. The value of the Fund relates directly to the value of XRP, the value of which may be highly volatile and subject to fluctuations due to a number of factors. Because the value of the Fund is correlated with the value of GXRP, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, XRP. Please consult with a financial professional.

