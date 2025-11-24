Office Care Inc. Expands Commercial Cleaning Services From Laurel Headquarters To Belcamp And Manassas

From its new location at 4690 Millennium Dr, 3rd Floor, Belcamp, MD 21017, a full suite of Office Care Inc. commercial cleaning services is being offered, including:



Daily and weekly janitorial services

Industrial and warehouse cleaning

Post-construction cleanup

Eco-friendly cleaning using certified green products Touchpoint and disinfection services for high-traffic environments



The company's headquarters at 8673 Cherry Ln, Laurel, MD 20707, will continue to serve as the central hub for operations, staff training, and quality assurance across all regional offices.



“Our expansion reflects the growing demand from organizations that expect professional cleaning to meet today's health and safety standards,” said Matthew Raj, Director of Business Development at Office Care Inc.“We're proud to bring our proven systems and team culture to new markets in Belcamp and Manassas.”



As part of this expansion, Office Care Inc. will also be adding new local positions, including cleaning technicians, supervisors, and operations staff. Office Care Inc. serves the following industries:

For more information about Office Care Inc.'s commercial cleaning services or to request a proposal, visit .



About Office Care Inc.



Founded in 2012, Office Care Inc. provides commercial cleaning services and facility maintenance services for commercial, educational, industrial, and healthcare clients across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Laurel, MD, the company is known for its focus on safety, training, and environmentally responsible cleaning practices.



Media Contact:



Matthew Raj

Director of Business Development

Office Care Inc.

8673 Cherry Ln

Laurel, MD 20707

+1 301-604-7700

...



