Liberty Defense Partners With Noble IQ To Provide Installation, Training, And Service For HEXWAVETM Deployments

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the“Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: L2DA), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with Lexington, Kentucky-based Noble IQ to provide installation, training, and service support for Liberty's HEXWAVETM walkthrough screening system across the United States.

With decades of experience supporting mission-critical detection and analytical equipment for U.S. military, homeland security, and first responder customers, Noble IQ will bring its extensive expertise to ensure successful deployment and lifecycle support for HEXWAVE systems. In addition to nationwide installation and training services, Noble IQ will also provide 24/7 call center technical support, ensuring that Liberty's customers have around-the-clock access to assistance to maximize system uptime and performance.

“We are pleased to partner with Liberty Defense to provide installation, training, and ongoing support services for the HEXWAVE system,” said Jon Terpening, VP of Public Safety, Sustainment, and Training.“Our proven track record supporting government and first responder customers ensures that HEXWAVE deployments will be backed by reliable service, training, and 24/7 technical support to maximize performance and customer satisfaction.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Noble IQ, a trusted service provider to defense and homeland security organizations,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense.“Ensuring that HEXWAVE systems are supported by professional installation, training, service, and round-the-clock technical support is essential to our growth strategy, and Noble IQ's expertise will help us deliver the highest standard of support to our customers.”

Additionally, the Company announces that an amendment has been made to the Company's Notice of Meeting attached to its combined Notice of Meeting/Information Circular to the Company's annual general meeting to be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 as mailed out to shareholders and as SEDAR+ filed on November 17, 2025, and to its SEDAR+ filed stand alone Notice of Meeting. No amendments have been made to the Company's Information Circular.

The Notice of Meeting has been amended as to the date of Shareholders on Record, which now reads as follows:

Shareholders of record on the Company's books at the close of business on Thursday, November 6, 2025, are entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or at any postponement or adjournment thereof. Each common share is entitled to one vote.

The amended Notice of Meeting referenced above has been SEDAR+ filed. Please also reference these SEDAR+ documents including this news release which are also filed under the Company's corporate website at .

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FSE: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words“estimate”,“project”,“belief”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”,“plan”,“predict”,“may” or“should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).



Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.