American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Completion Of Its Normal Course Issuer Bid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“”) (TSX: HOT, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: V), today announced that it has completed its normal course issuer bid (the“”) and related automatic securities purchase plan (“”) that commenced on December 30, 2024.

AHIP has purchased a total of 7,521,189 units of AHIP under the NCIB and ASPP, representing approximately 10% of its public float at the commencement of the NCIB. The units were purchased at a weighted average price of Cdn$0.43 per unit. AHIP currently has 71,890,348 units outstanding.

AHIP intends to apply in December 2025 to renew its NCIB and ASPP for a further twelve months from December 30, 2025 to December 29, 2026, subject to acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: TSX: HOT.U, TSX: or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton and IHG Hotels through license agreements. AHIP's long-term objectives are to increase the value of its hotel properties through operating excellence, active asset management and value-adding capital expenditures and increase unitholder value and distributions to unitholders. More information is available at .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION



Certain statements in this news release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“continue”,“expect”,“estimates”,“intend”,“may”,“outlook”,“objective”,“plans”,“should”,“will” and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements made or implied relating to the objectives of AHIP, AHIP's strategies to achieve those objectives and AHIP's beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: AHIP's intention to apply in December 2025 to renew its NCIB and ASPP for a further twelve months; and AHIP's stated long-term objectives.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on what AHIP's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, AHIP cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by AHIP, including, without limitation: AHIP will obtain approval from the TSX for the renewal of its NCIB and ASPP; that Units will trade below their value from time to time; that AHIP will complete purchases of Units pursuant to the NCIB and ASPP if renewed; inflation and labor shortages will negatively impact the U.S. economy, U.S. hotel industry and AHIP's business; AHIP will continue to have sufficient funds to meet its financial obligations; AHIP's strategies with respect to completion of capital projects, liquidity, addressing near-term debt maturities, and divestiture of assets will be successful and achieve their intended effects; AHIP will continue to have good relationships with its hotel brand partners; capital markets will provide AHIP with readily available access to equity and/or debt financing on terms acceptable to AHIP, including the ability to refinance maturing debt as it becomes due on terms acceptable to AHIP; AHIP's future level of indebtedness and its future growth potential will remain consistent with AHIP's current expectations; and AHIP will achieve its long term objectives.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: the TSX may not approve the renewal of the NICB and the ASPP in accordance with the timing or on the terms AHIP expects, or at all; the risk that the market price of the Units will be too high to permit purchases under the NCIB and/or ASPP, if renewed; AHIP may not achieve its expected performance levels in 2025 and beyond; inflation and labor shortages will negatively impact AHIP's business; AHIP's brand partners may impose revised service standards and capital requirements which are adverse to AHIP; AHIP's strategic initiatives with respect to liquidity, addressing near-term debt maturities and providing AHIP with financial stability may not be successful and may not achieve their intended outcomes; AHIP's strategies for divesting assets to reduce debt may not be successful; AHIP may not be successful in reducing its leverage; AHIP may not be able to refinance debt obligations as they become due or may do so on terms less favorable to AHIP than under AHIP's existing loan agreements; general economic conditions and consumer confidence; the growth in the U.S. hotel and lodging industry; prices for AHIP's units and its debentures; liquidity; tax risks; ability to access debt and capital markets; financing risks; changes in interest rates; the financial condition of, and AHIP's relationships with, its external hotel manager and franchisors; real property risks, including environmental risks; the degree and nature of competition; ability to acquire accretive hotel investments; ability to integrate new hotels; environmental matters; increased geopolitical instability; and changes in legislation and AHIP may not achieve its long term objectives. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information contained herein. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in AHIP's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, and AHIP's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at .

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

