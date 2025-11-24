Nanox.AI Bone Solutions, Advanced AI-Powered Software For Spine Assessment, Recommended By NICE For Early Value Assessment In UK National Health Service Hospitals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanox's HealthOST and HeathVCF recommended for use in UK National Health Service hospitals for a three-year period as the use of AI solutions in bone disease is evaluated

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the“Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company today announced that its deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary, Nanox Ltd (“Nanox. AI”, secured the recommendation of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the UK's clinical standards and reimbursement body. NICE has included both Nanox AI bone solutions in an Early Value Assessment at National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in the UK.

NICE has included Nanox AI's HealthVCF and HealthOST, along with three other AI solutions, for evaluation in NHS hospitals to provide evidence of how AI can help support the detection of vertebral fragility fractures (VFFs), while further data on their benefits is gathered and assessed. HealthOST is the evolution of HealthVCF, which was evaluated in the A I-enabled D etection of O steo P orosis (ADOPT) study.

“AI technologies can help healthcare professionals spot VFFs on X-ray images and CT scans involving the spine, that are done for unrelated conditions (opportunistic detection),” NICE stated in its Health Technology Evaluation.“This could help identify more people with a vertebral fragility fracture who need treatment to improve their quality of life and reduce the risk of future fractures.”

Kassim Javaid, Professor of Osteoporosis and Adult Rare Bone Disease, University of Oxford, said:“Nanox's bone solutions represent a major step forward in transforming how we detect vertebral fragility fractures and intervene earlier in osteoporosis. The ADOPT trial has shown the impact of proactive identification, and these AI tools can help bring that approach into routine NHS care. With Oxford securing an additional three years to use the HealthOST solution, we are further strengthening our ability to deliver earlier, data-driven insights. I'm delighted that NICE has recognized the potential of these tools through the Early Value Assessment, enabling us to generate the evidence needed to bring earlier detection to many more patients.”

Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox, commented:“Inclusion in this Early Value Assessment by NICE provides clear initial validation of the benefit that our AI bone solutions can provide in detection of vertebral fragility fractures, something which many solutions providers have yet to demonstrate. Our inclusion reflects that Nanox delivers clinically validated, real-world results, not just theoretical concepts, and it's very encouraging that two of the five bone solutions recommended by NICE are from Nanox AI, enabling us to build a footprint in UK hospitals. We look forward to working with the NHS to demonstrate how HealthVCF and HealthOST can support better detection and diagnosis of bone diseases.”

The tools may be used for a period of three years as part of evidence generation and are eligible for core NHS funding. They will be used in line with the NICE guidelines on assessing the risk of fragility fracture in osteoporosis and will be compared with current NHS standard of care in diagnosis.

About Nanox Bone Solutions

HealthOST and HealthVCF analyze existing CT scans-often performed for unrelated clinical reasons. These algorithms transform routine imaging into a powerful opportunity to support early detection. This approach requires no additional imaging, introduces no extra radiation exposure and imposes no added burden on the patient, positioning Nanox AI bone solutions as a highly cost-effective method to help identify risk earlier.

Fully integrated with existing PACS workflows, HealthOST enables clinicians to uncover clinically significant findings in real time, while ensuring that patients at risk receive timely, preventive intervention. Hip fractures are closely linked to chronic pain, reduced mobility, long-term disability, and loss of independence. By detecting low bone mineral density early-before symptoms appear-Nanox solutions can be truly life-changing for patients who might otherwise remain undiagnosed.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on driving the world's transition to preventive health care by bringing a full solution of affordable medical imaging technologies based on advanced AI and proprietary digital X-ray source.

Nanox's vision encompasses expanding the reach of Nanox technology both within and beyond hospital settings, providing a seamless end-to-end solution from scan to diagnosis, leveraging AI to enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment and maintaining a clinically driven approach. The Nanox ecosystem includes – a multi-source digital tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; Nanox LTD – an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic diseases; – a cloud-based software platform that manages and stores data collected by Nanox devices, and provides users with tools for in-depth imaging analysis; – a proprietary decentralized marketplace through Nanox's subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts, and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform. By improving early detection and treatment, Nanox aims to enhance better health outcomes worldwide. For more information, please visit

