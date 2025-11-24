Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meta Faces Calls For Federal Scrutiny After Report Claims Revenue From Fraudulent Ads

Meta Faces Calls For Federal Scrutiny After Report Claims Revenue From Fraudulent Ads


2025-11-24 08:12:01
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
  • A recent Reuters report claimed that Meta earned a substantial portion of its revenue from fraudulent or banned ads.
  • The senators demand that Meta return the ill-gotten earnings, pay fines, and stop running such content. 

U.S. Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have reportedly urged the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to scrutinize Meta Platforms Inc. (META) for allegedly profiting from scam advertising on Facebook and Instagram.  

According to a Reuters report, in a joint letter to the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the lawmakers called for immediate investigations. 

Allegations

The move comes after a recent Reuters report claimed that Meta earned a substantial portion of its revenue from fraudulent or banned ads. The senators demand that Meta return the ill-gotten earnings, pay fines, and stop running such content.  

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN24112025007385015968ID1110388974



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search