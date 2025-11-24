Edify Engine Unveils Agency & Studio Solutions, Delivering Scalable 3D World Production For Professional Creative Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edify Engine expands its platform with Agency & Studio Solutions, a dedicated tier for production teams ready to move beyond individual creator workflows and into multi-client, scalable 3D delivery. Positioned between the Growth Plan and Enterprise offering, this new suite provides rapid world deployment, advanced collaboration tools, template-driven prototyping, and AI-assisted environment creation-all without the complexity of traditional 3D pipelines. It gives studios the operational backbone to take on more clients, deliver consistently, and prepare for large-scale enterprise adoption.

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edify Engine, widely recognized as the“WordPress of 3D,” today announced the release of its new Agency & Studio Solutions - a major product expansion built for creative agencies, digital studios, enterprise teams, and large-scale production environments. The offering enables professional teams to design, launch, and manage immersive 3D worlds at scale without costly development teams, fragmented workflows, or specialized infrastructure.

Edify Engine already empowers creators to generate complete 3D experiences in minutes using AI, pre-built templates, and intuitive drag-and-drop tools. The new Agency & Studio Solutions extend that power to organizations handling multiple clients, larger production pipelines, and ongoing immersive brand activations. This expansion formalizes Edify's commitment to supporting professional-grade teams with the tools they need to streamline delivery and scale their 3D production capabilities.

A Strategic Middle Tier Between Growth and Enterprise

The Agency & Studio Solutions tier fills a critical role in Edify's broader product ecosystem. Positioned between the individual-focused Growth Plan and the high-volume Enterprise offering, this new tier gives studios and agencies the expanded capacity, control, and collaboration tools they need as they begin scaling multi-client operations-without requiring a full enterprise contract. It is designed for teams that have outgrown single-world production but are not yet ready for bespoke enterprise infrastructure, dedicated support teams, or multi-department deployments.

By providing a scalable, predictable, and professional-grade environment, the Agency tier becomes the natural next step for fast-growing creators preparing to transition into large-scale enterprise production.

Key features of the Agency & Studio Solutions include:

. Multi-Client Workspace Management

A centralized agency dashboard that lets teams oversee unlimited client worlds, environments, and deliverables from a single secure interface.

. Instant World Deployment

Rapid creation of isolated, production-ready worlds with automated setup, domain configuration, and built-in optimizations-no hosting knowledge required.

. AI-Enhanced Production Workflow

Automated environment generation, asset placement, and scene assembly to reduce production time and speed up delivery cycles.

. Team Roles & Collaboration Controls

Role-based access for designers, developers, producers, and client-side stakeholders, ensuring smooth collaboration and controlled editing across teams.

. Industry-Specific Templates

A broad library of predesigned templates for retail, entertainment, real estate, education, gaming, and Web3 activations-ideal for fast prototyping and client-ready builds.

. Integrated Web3 & Standard Payments

Seamless Stripe and Solana payment support for digital goods, services, marketplace purchases, and immersive commerce experiences.

“Creative teams have been forced to navigate fractured toolsets and expensive technical pipelines just to deliver a single 3D experience,” said Brooke, Communications Director at Edify Engine.“Edify gives them a unified, end-to-end production system. Agencies can finally deliver immersive client work faster, more consistently, and without the traditional engineering overhead.”

The Agency & Studio Solutions give production teams the ability to scale operations, increase client capacity, reduce development costs, and deliver high-quality 3D environments with predictable timelines. Edify Engine is currently onboarding select agency partners ahead of a wider rollout in early 2026. Additional tools designed specifically for enterprise transformation are set to follow, allowing teams to evolve seamlessly into Edify's top-tier offerings as their production needs grow.

About Edify Engine

Edify Engine LLC is a Delaware-based technology company pioneering the future of immersive digital creation. The platform unifies AI-powered world generation, intuitive creation tools, and scalable 3D deployment into an accessible ecosystem built for creators, brands, and studios. Edify Engine's mission is to empower anyone to build interactive spaces on the web-bringing ownership, creativity, and commerce together in a seamless, creator-first environment.

