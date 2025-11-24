Edustaff Announces Partnership With Dover Public Schools, Expanding Service Footprint In New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a leading K-12 educational staffing provider specializing in substitute teachers and support staff, is pleased to announce a new partnership within New Jersey. This collaboration expands Edustaff's growing presence in the Northeast and reinforces its commitment to supporting student learning through reliable staffing solutions.

Through this partnership, Edustaff will manage substitute recruitment, onboarding, training, and support for the district-helping ensure classroom continuity and easing administrative workload. Dover Public Schools serves a diverse student population and is recognized for its dedication to student achievement and community engagement.

“We're excited to welcome Dover Public Schools as an Edustaff partner,” said Geoffrey Kartes, Vice President of Marketing at Edustaff.“As we continue to grow our footprint in New Jersey, we remain committed to offering trusted, responsive staffing services that help districts maintain strong learning environments.”

Edustaff currently partners with more than 600 school districts nationwide, offering scalable solutions tailored to each district's needs. This partnership strengthens the company's presence in New Jersey as more districts look to streamline staffing and ensure instructional consistency.

