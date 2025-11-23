Training Program Launched To Boost Jordan's Irrigation Efficiency

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) Chairman Ali Abu Nuqta on Sunday inaugurated a training-of-trainers program on improving irrigation efficiency and managing the use of nontraditional water resources in irrigated agriculture.The program targets agricultural engineers working in the private sector and is funded through a grant from a water conservation project supported by the U.S. Embassy.According to a statement issued Sunday, Abu Nuqta said the Kingdom's water sector faces "growing" challenges, especially in agriculture, which requires integration of advanced scientific methods and effective water-management strategies to maximize the return per water unit, reduce waste, and promote rationalized consumption.He added that the AEA is placing its full technical and professional expertise, in cooperation with partners, in serving this vital goal to strengthen sustainability of water resources in the Kingdom's agricultural sector.The program, delivered by a group of experts and specialized trainers, aims to support national efforts to address Jordan's water challenges, provide participants with practical skills in farm-level water management.The statement stated this program would also train beneficiaries on the application of water-saving techniques and the safe, efficient use of nontraditional resources through specialized modules on agricultural water management.