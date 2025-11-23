403
Bolsonaro's Jail Shock And The Family Struggle To Command Brazil's Right
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, Jair Bolsonaro left house arrest for a federal police cell, and his inner circle barely blinked. They had already counted down the days and expected the arrest between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Talking about prison or succession in front of him felt, to many, like circling a still-bleeding leader.
His fragile mood and lingering health damage from the 2018 stabbing made close allies tiptoe around 2026 plans. Court rules deepened the isolation.
Every visit needs prior approval from Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes. He also blocks any direct contact with PL boss Valdemar Costa Neto.
Inside the party, people speak of weeks of disorientation, delayed decisions and frozen state-level negotiations.
Where a leader once imposed order, a vacuum now invites family ambition and internal feuds. The Bolsonaro sons increasingly describe themselves as the only legitimate heirs to their father's voters.
Early in house arrest, serious talks considered São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas as the preferred presidential name.
Then Eduardo Bolsonaro opened fire online, attacking anyone who floated another name and accusing them of betrayal.
Tarcísio started advancing and retreating, signaling interest in Brasília one week and loyalty to São Paulo the next.
Eduardo now lives in the United States and says he fears arrest if he returns to Brazil. From there he uses social networks to batter younger conservatives like Nikolas Ferreira and Ana Campagnolo.
He also pressures figures such as Mato Grosso governor Mauro Mendes, who explores his own national path. The message stays simple: any project not led by the family equals betrayal of Bolsonaro himself.
Meanwhile, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro carries the presidential baton by default, as the eldest and most institutional son.
Yet his name struggles to unite the broader right, from business elites to governors and evangelicals.
Moraes's ruling on preventive detention highlights a prayer vigil that Flávio helped call outside his father's residence.
The text criticizes his combative video, which speaks of persecution and dictatorship by the Supreme Court.
That reference feeds fears that investigators may eventually target him and destroy a potential candidacy. The state-level map shows an even harsher family imprint.
In Santa Catarina, city councillor Carlos Bolsonaro insists on running for the Senate and squeezes local allies.
Governor Jorginho Mello and congresswoman Caroline de Toni now face humiliation instead of the promised support.
In the Federal District, deputy Bia Kicis secured Michelle and Flávio Bolsonaro's blessing for a Senate bid.
That move discarded an earlier deal to back governor Ibaneis Rocha, a more traditional local partner. Around this storm, other centre-right leaders quietly test the water for 2026.
Tarcísio de Freitas, Ronaldo Caiado and Ratinho Júnior court business support and promise order, infrastructure and tougher security.
They want Bolsonaro's voters, but not his legal burden and permanent confrontation with courts and institutions.
For expats and investors, this power struggle matters far beyond family drama. Brazil's largest opposition current now reshapes itself not at the ballot box, but in courts, living rooms and party backrooms.
The outcome will influence taxes, regulation, public-spending discipline and the tone of democratic debate for years.
