Wadi Jeddah Signs an Agreement with the Ministry of Investment and the Cambridge Innovation Center to Strengthen the Kingdom’s Knowledge-Based Economy
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) [Washington, D.C., USA, 19 November 2025] – Wadi Jeddah, the strategic investment and innovation arm of King Abdulaziz University (KAU) together with the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) in the United States, signed an agreement aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The signing took place during the second edition of the Saudi-US Investment Forum 2025, held on 18–19 November 2025 in Washington, D.C., and coincided with the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to the United States.
In the presence of H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the agreement was signed by Fahad Alhashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment, and Dr. Sattam bin Saud Lingawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, and Dougan Sherwood Partner, Global Advisory at Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC).
The agreement aims to support the knowledge-based economy and attract foreign investment in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, by strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, developing investment and entrepreneurial programs, and attracting initiatives that contribute to growing national capital. It also seeks to provide an enabling environment for start-ups and entrepreneurs through integrated services and infrastructure, as well as promoting the region to local and international investors.
The agreement will also contribute to transferring knowledge and advanced technologies to the Kingdom by connecting Saudi start-ups and entrepreneurs with global networks of investors and experts, thereby enhancing the transformation of local innovations and university research into competitive commercial ventures. Additionally, the agreement supports efforts to localize high-value jobs and diversify the national economy by creating a dynamic ecosystem that accelerates the growth of startups and expands investment opportunities in priority sectors.
Dr. Sattam bin Saud Lingawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, emphasized that this agreement represents an important step toward building a globally connected innovation ecosystem. He added that the partnership with the Cambridge Innovation Centre will help empower Saudi entrepreneurs by linking them to a global network of expertise, while enabling the transformation of research outputs into commercial projects that support the knowledge-based economy and enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness on the international stage.
Established in 2010 by Royal Decree, Wadi Jeddah is the strategic investment and innovation arm of King Abdulaziz University (KAU). It drives the commercialization of university research, develops intellectual property, and creates ventures that serve national priorities. With a focus on healthcare, logistics, and technology, Wadi Jeddah delivers both commercial value and social impact for the Kingdom.
-END-
