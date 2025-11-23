403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
One&Only Moonlight Basin Now Open in Big Sky, Montana
(MENAFN- PRCO) Marking One&Only’s milestone debut in the United States and its first alpine Resort and community of Private Homes, One&Only Moonlight Basin is now open. Framed by the majestic peaks of Big Sky, and anchored by two private lakes, the resort is located within the picturesque Moonlight Basin community, situated on 240 secluded acres, and bordered by more than 17,000 acres of permanently protected land.
Just an hour from Bozeman and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, One&Only Moonlight Basin welcomes guests to an impeccable collection of alpine-chic rooms, suites, cabins, and Private Homes, each designed and crafted to honour Montana’s breathtaking vistas. Redefining the nation’s standard for ultra-luxury hospitality and developed in partnership with Lone Mountain Land Company, One&Only Moonlight Basin marries bespoke outdoor adventures, exceptional culinary programming and unparalleled wellness experiences, to deliver a front-row seat to Montana’s untamed wilderness.
“Bringing One&Only to the United States is a milestone we’ve long dreamed of and there’s no place more breathtaking to make our debut than Big Sky, Montana,” says Mark Kirby, President, One&Only. “With One&Only Moonlight Basin we celebrate wild beauty, bold design, authentic connection, and endless adventure, honouring the heart and soul of Montana all year round. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for us as we continue our strategic expansion into the market.”
MONTANA MOUNTAIN ETHOS
Hidden among the trees, One&Only Moonlight Basin was intentionally designed as a low-rise development, allowing nature to take centre stage and reflecting the region’s rugged beauty, local materials and artwork thoughtfully throughout the resort. Designed by the world-renowned architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig, the resort brings scene-setting design throughout the rooms, suites, cabins and Private Homes.
The resort’s Main Lodge, East Lodge and West Lodge are comprised of guest rooms, interconnecting family rooms, and spacious king suites with separate living areas. Crafted to make entertaining effortless, the one-of-a-kind Big Sky Suite features a wraparound terrace with an outdoor soaking tub and panoramic views. Set amidst the alpine landscape, freestanding cabins offer additional space and seclusion, with a private outdoor soaking tub and sitting area beside a cozy fire pit.
Epitomising modern mountain living, One&Only Moonlight Basin’s four- to six-bedroom Private Homes offer an elevated residential experience, each coalescing naturally with the dramatic façade, showcasing breathtaking views of Big Sky’s iconic forests and snow-capped peaks. Designed for alfresco living, indoor and outdoor living spaces are complete with fire pits, hot tubs, and gourmet kitchens, and each home features convenient garage access, blending the comforts of a luxury residence with the resort’s extraordinary setting and experiences.
NATURE’S BOUNTY
Led by Executive Chef Matt Dahlkemper, a bold new vision of alpine dining unfolds at One&Only Moonlight Bain, where seasonality, creativity, and local provenance shape every plate. Eclectic American comfort food meets imaginative alpine cuisine at The Landing, located in the Sky Lodge just steps from One&Only Gondola, and nourishing ranch-to-table delicacies are served at Wildwood in the Main Lodge, where daily breakfast is a feast for all five senses. In partnership with culinary global leader and former professional snowboarder, modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back brings the bold flavours and creative edge of the Michelin-starred chef to Big Sky.
In the Main Lodge, Dear Josephine is an intimate cocktail bar that reminisces and honours Montana’s Prohibition era, inspired by enterprising female bootlegger and moonshiner of the late 1800s, Josephine Doody. Tucked away in the woods, Moonshack is a speakeasy-style cabin that serves the finest of whiskeys with a menu of 25 cigars from the best makers in the world. A grab-and-go at the Sky Lodge serves freshly brewed coffee and delicious pastries, while Montana-Mexican fare and delicious cocktails are available to order poolside.
ALPINE PLAYGROUND
An untouched canvas for mountain pursuits, One&Only Moonlight Basin is an all-season destination, offering world-class adventure planning and meticulously maintained facilities, including a state-of-the-art ski tuning centre that houses the Wintersteiger Jupiter, trusted by World Cup ski racers. The resort recreation team takes the hassle out of seasonal experiences, and Neo Life Boutique at the Sky Lodge serves as a one-stop shop for gear and adventure outfitting.
In winter, the heated One&Only Gondola transports guests directly from the resort to Big Sky Resort’s Madison Base in only five minutes, and on property more than 15 miles of groomed and ungroomed trails for guided snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and Nordic skiing weave throughout the resort’s fragrant pine forests and atop rugged mountain crests. When the snow melts, Moonlight Basin’s intricate trail network is a delightful setting for guided hiking and mountain biking, and guests can master the art of casting at Lee’s Pools, two private alpine lakes where native trout roam and stand-up paddle board rentals await.
Fly fishing on the Madison River and Equestrian Trail Rides further define summer in Big Sky, and year-round, guided tours and wildlife safaris at Yellowstone National Park promise geological wonders just an hour from the resort. When night falls, the resort’s private Observatory offers immersive stargazing sessions for guests to marvel at the dazzling skies above Big Sky alongside expert astronomers. For younger guests, KidsOnly club creates unforgettable experiences that connect children with the outdoors and the adventurous spirit of Montana.
SANCTUARY OF RENEWAL
Tucked within the pristine wilderness of Moonlight Basin, One&Only Spa is a17,000-square-foot oasis featuring eight treatment rooms, steam and sauna facilities, an elevated oxygen bar, and an indoor lap pool with glass wall cantilevers that open to connect effortlessly with the outdoors, where a peaceful onsen soaking tub and cold plunge offer restorative soaks amid the region’s serene landscapes. The spa’s second floor houses a state-of-the-art fitness centre, with personal training, group classes, and a movement room rounding out a complete fitness experience. Just outside, a tennis court and an outdoor yoga deck provide a holistic approach to active recovery and wellbeing.
One&Only Spa partners with global innovators and some of the most coveted brands in skincare, adding to its impressive repertoire of treatment-defining products such as Auteur, Body Bliss, ISUN and Epictuis. The spa’s skincare menu is developed in collaboration with renowned German biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, featuring science-backed, high-performance formulas rooted in patented TFC8® technology, and the PEDI:MANI:CURE Studio in partnership with Bastien Gonzalez, is renowned for his unique approach to hand, foot, and nail care that blends medical expertise with refined French techniques.
“Bringing One&Only Moonlight Basin to life has been an extraordinary journey made possible by an equally extraordinary team and the unwavering support of the Big Sky community,” said Serge Ditesheim, General Manager, One&Only Moonlight Basin. “From the architects and craftspeople to our dedicated colleagues, every individual shares a deep respect for this land. Together we have created a resort that honours and celebrates Montana’s wild splendour and community while setting a new benchmark for alpine ultra-luxury hospitality.”
Just an hour from Bozeman and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, One&Only Moonlight Basin welcomes guests to an impeccable collection of alpine-chic rooms, suites, cabins, and Private Homes, each designed and crafted to honour Montana’s breathtaking vistas. Redefining the nation’s standard for ultra-luxury hospitality and developed in partnership with Lone Mountain Land Company, One&Only Moonlight Basin marries bespoke outdoor adventures, exceptional culinary programming and unparalleled wellness experiences, to deliver a front-row seat to Montana’s untamed wilderness.
“Bringing One&Only to the United States is a milestone we’ve long dreamed of and there’s no place more breathtaking to make our debut than Big Sky, Montana,” says Mark Kirby, President, One&Only. “With One&Only Moonlight Basin we celebrate wild beauty, bold design, authentic connection, and endless adventure, honouring the heart and soul of Montana all year round. This is the start of an exciting new chapter for us as we continue our strategic expansion into the market.”
MONTANA MOUNTAIN ETHOS
Hidden among the trees, One&Only Moonlight Basin was intentionally designed as a low-rise development, allowing nature to take centre stage and reflecting the region’s rugged beauty, local materials and artwork thoughtfully throughout the resort. Designed by the world-renowned architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig, the resort brings scene-setting design throughout the rooms, suites, cabins and Private Homes.
The resort’s Main Lodge, East Lodge and West Lodge are comprised of guest rooms, interconnecting family rooms, and spacious king suites with separate living areas. Crafted to make entertaining effortless, the one-of-a-kind Big Sky Suite features a wraparound terrace with an outdoor soaking tub and panoramic views. Set amidst the alpine landscape, freestanding cabins offer additional space and seclusion, with a private outdoor soaking tub and sitting area beside a cozy fire pit.
Epitomising modern mountain living, One&Only Moonlight Basin’s four- to six-bedroom Private Homes offer an elevated residential experience, each coalescing naturally with the dramatic façade, showcasing breathtaking views of Big Sky’s iconic forests and snow-capped peaks. Designed for alfresco living, indoor and outdoor living spaces are complete with fire pits, hot tubs, and gourmet kitchens, and each home features convenient garage access, blending the comforts of a luxury residence with the resort’s extraordinary setting and experiences.
NATURE’S BOUNTY
Led by Executive Chef Matt Dahlkemper, a bold new vision of alpine dining unfolds at One&Only Moonlight Bain, where seasonality, creativity, and local provenance shape every plate. Eclectic American comfort food meets imaginative alpine cuisine at The Landing, located in the Sky Lodge just steps from One&Only Gondola, and nourishing ranch-to-table delicacies are served at Wildwood in the Main Lodge, where daily breakfast is a feast for all five senses. In partnership with culinary global leader and former professional snowboarder, modern Japanese restaurant Akira Back brings the bold flavours and creative edge of the Michelin-starred chef to Big Sky.
In the Main Lodge, Dear Josephine is an intimate cocktail bar that reminisces and honours Montana’s Prohibition era, inspired by enterprising female bootlegger and moonshiner of the late 1800s, Josephine Doody. Tucked away in the woods, Moonshack is a speakeasy-style cabin that serves the finest of whiskeys with a menu of 25 cigars from the best makers in the world. A grab-and-go at the Sky Lodge serves freshly brewed coffee and delicious pastries, while Montana-Mexican fare and delicious cocktails are available to order poolside.
ALPINE PLAYGROUND
An untouched canvas for mountain pursuits, One&Only Moonlight Basin is an all-season destination, offering world-class adventure planning and meticulously maintained facilities, including a state-of-the-art ski tuning centre that houses the Wintersteiger Jupiter, trusted by World Cup ski racers. The resort recreation team takes the hassle out of seasonal experiences, and Neo Life Boutique at the Sky Lodge serves as a one-stop shop for gear and adventure outfitting.
In winter, the heated One&Only Gondola transports guests directly from the resort to Big Sky Resort’s Madison Base in only five minutes, and on property more than 15 miles of groomed and ungroomed trails for guided snowshoeing, fat tire biking, and Nordic skiing weave throughout the resort’s fragrant pine forests and atop rugged mountain crests. When the snow melts, Moonlight Basin’s intricate trail network is a delightful setting for guided hiking and mountain biking, and guests can master the art of casting at Lee’s Pools, two private alpine lakes where native trout roam and stand-up paddle board rentals await.
Fly fishing on the Madison River and Equestrian Trail Rides further define summer in Big Sky, and year-round, guided tours and wildlife safaris at Yellowstone National Park promise geological wonders just an hour from the resort. When night falls, the resort’s private Observatory offers immersive stargazing sessions for guests to marvel at the dazzling skies above Big Sky alongside expert astronomers. For younger guests, KidsOnly club creates unforgettable experiences that connect children with the outdoors and the adventurous spirit of Montana.
SANCTUARY OF RENEWAL
Tucked within the pristine wilderness of Moonlight Basin, One&Only Spa is a17,000-square-foot oasis featuring eight treatment rooms, steam and sauna facilities, an elevated oxygen bar, and an indoor lap pool with glass wall cantilevers that open to connect effortlessly with the outdoors, where a peaceful onsen soaking tub and cold plunge offer restorative soaks amid the region’s serene landscapes. The spa’s second floor houses a state-of-the-art fitness centre, with personal training, group classes, and a movement room rounding out a complete fitness experience. Just outside, a tennis court and an outdoor yoga deck provide a holistic approach to active recovery and wellbeing.
One&Only Spa partners with global innovators and some of the most coveted brands in skincare, adding to its impressive repertoire of treatment-defining products such as Auteur, Body Bliss, ISUN and Epictuis. The spa’s skincare menu is developed in collaboration with renowned German biomedical scientist Augustinus Bader, featuring science-backed, high-performance formulas rooted in patented TFC8® technology, and the PEDI:MANI:CURE Studio in partnership with Bastien Gonzalez, is renowned for his unique approach to hand, foot, and nail care that blends medical expertise with refined French techniques.
“Bringing One&Only Moonlight Basin to life has been an extraordinary journey made possible by an equally extraordinary team and the unwavering support of the Big Sky community,” said Serge Ditesheim, General Manager, One&Only Moonlight Basin. “From the architects and craftspeople to our dedicated colleagues, every individual shares a deep respect for this land. Together we have created a resort that honours and celebrates Montana’s wild splendour and community while setting a new benchmark for alpine ultra-luxury hospitality.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment