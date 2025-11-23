403
Dubai Unveils Citywide Family-Friendly Experiences for the 54th Eid Al Etihad
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2025: This 54th Eid Al Etihad, Dubai is transforming the long weekend into a citywide celebration of unforgettable moments for families and friends from 1 to 3 December. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a diverse mix of fireworks, outdoor entertainment, and family-friendly activities invites residents and visitors of all ages to witness a spectacular showcase of heritage, unity, and national pride.
This year’s programme returns with refreshed experiences across culture, gastronomy, hospitality, and family entertainment, alongside brand-new initiatives designed to engage young visitors and families.
DAZZLING FIREWORKS
Families and friends can choose from multiple venues to witness breathtaking fireworks light up Dubai skies on 2 December, starting with Dubai Festival City Mall and Hatta at 8pm, followed by Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR at 9pm. Meanwhile, Global Village will host dazzling displays of fireworks and synchronised drone shows all weekend at 9pm from 1 to 3 December.
FAMILY CELEBRATIONS
Parents and children have plenty to look forward to with a packed programme of creative workshops, interactive experiences, open-air entertainment, and much more.
A major family favourite, the Eid Al Etihad Parade returns to City Walk on 1 December at 4pm in collaboration with Dubai Police. More than 1,000 participants from Dubai Police, KHDA students, and other government entities will come together for a dynamic showcase of unity, creativity, and community pride.
Several more cultural performances and parades are set to take over 20 locations in the city, spotlighting authentic Emirati traditions for residents and visitors - from Al Ayala, Al Harbia, Yola, and Liwa to live folk crafts and storytelling.
Families are invited to witness one of the most scenic Eid Al Etihad experiences in Hatta, complete with cultural festivities, illuminated streets, folk performances, and an 8pm fireworks show. Hatta Heritage Village opens its doors for specially curated, free-to-attend festivities every Saturday and Sunday from 24 November to 6 December from 4:30pm to 10:00pm - including children’s theatre, folk dances, heritage food experiences, and interactive cultural activities. In addition, a dedicated Hatta Winter Camp welcomes children aged 7 to 12 to immerse themselves in Hatta’s unique natural surroundings, history, and traditions through hands-on experiences every weekend from 15 November to 3 December.
STUDENT SPOTLIGHT
Adding to the family-friendly spirit, a student art competition featuring everyone’s favourite Dubai character Modesh invites schools to submit artworks, collaborative murals, short videos, poetry, essays, or spoken-word performances from 24 November to 3 December. Hosted in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), entries must be created within school premises and submitted online through the school’s official Instagram account using #EidAlEtihadJoy.
EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AT HOTELS AND ATTRACTIONS
Dubai’s premier hotels and attractions are rolling out unmissable experiences and exclusive offers to make the 54th Eid Al Etihad a celebration for the whole family.
Dubai Frame, Children’s City, and Mushrif Park are hosting themed cultural programmes, traditional performances, and hands-on workshops on 2 and 3 December. Meanwhile, Global Village is pulling out all the stops for a vibrant long weekend featuring 10 creative cultural installations from 25 November to 4 December, live cultural performances, an unforgettable concert by the iconic Khalid Mohammed on 1 December, a powerful operetta performance with “From The Desert To The Stars” twice daily on the main stage from 1 to 3 December, and nightly displays of fireworks and synchronised drone shows from 1 to 3 December.
Dubai’s leading hotels are joining the celebrations with curated experiences and limited-time family staycations, giving visitors and residents even more ways to enjoy the long weekend. Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, and Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai are offering 20% discounts on their two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, inclusive of breakfast as well as a 20% off dining at selected outlets, in addition to free stays for children up to 6 years old. Grand Hyatt Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, and Jumeirah Mina A’Salam are extending up to 25% off rooms alongside additional savings. Banyan Tree Dubai, Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel Dubai, Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Delano Dubai, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Millennium Al Barsha, and Millennium Atria Business Bay are rolling out 20% off best available rates with added perks. JA Ocean View Hotel is elevating the holiday with complimentary breakfast, late checkouts, 20% off dining and spa, a room upgrade, and a complimentary one-hour padel session, while The H Dubai is offering a special stay-two-nights-get-the-third-free experience. Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City is welcoming families to stay for three nights and pay only 50% for two nights on Executive Rooms and Suites, plus complimentary breakfast.
Guests can enjoy several more exclusive savings at Al Bandar Rotana and Al Bandar Arjaan by Rotana, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Barcelo Al Jaddaf, Conrad Dubai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, Delano Dubai, Donatello Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City, InterContinental Dubai Festival City, InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Festival City, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, La Suite Dubai Hotel & Apartments, Millennium Executive Apartments Mont Rose, Renaissance Business Bay Hotel Dubai, Rove Hotels, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, and Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.
DIVERSE DINING
Food lovers are in for a delicious surprise this Eid Al Etihad with the first-ever edition of Dubai Burger, an inaugural citywide culinary celebration. Participating burger joints - including High Joint, Sfumato, Hoe Lee Kow, Izu Burger, and Eat Beaf - will serve exclusive limited-edition burgers, each inspired by beloved Emirati ingredients and flavours, offering a creative twist on a classic favourite.
With spectacular fireworks, cultural showcases, citywide entertainment, family fun, and unforgettable celebrations across every corner of Dubai, the 54th Eid Al Etihad promises a long weekend families simply can’t miss.
Eid Al Etihad 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, DHAM (Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Palm Jumeirah Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, and Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.
