Red Fort Blast: Indian Army Sends Strong Warning To Pakistan

During Exercise 'Ram Prahar' in Haridwar, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar issued a stern message to Pakistan, saying India's preparedness should itself deter any misadventure. He warned that if provoked again, the Army would respond with actions 'beyond Operation Sindoor,' emphasising stronger capability, readiness and the need to capture ground if required.

