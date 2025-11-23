Bengaluru Shocker: Charter Flight Pilot 'Sexually Assaults' Cabin Crew Member At Hotel, Booked

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old cabin crew member alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the pilot of a chartered aircraft during their stay at a Bengaluru hotel. Police confirmed on Sunday that a case has now been formally registered.

Though the alleged assault occurred on November 18 in Bengaluru, the survivor gathered courage to file her complaint only after returning to Hyderabad. She approached the Begumpet Police Station, prompting officials to register a 'Zero FIR' under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), ensuring the case could immediately be acted upon regardless of jurisdiction.

“After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident here and we registered a case and it was transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru. They are investigating the case,” a Begumpet police official stated.

The case has now been handed over to Halasuru police, who have begun a full-fledged probe into the allegations, even as the aviation community watches closely.