Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Falls Ill, Says Manager
The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely after the cricketer's father was rushed to a hospital in Sangli due to illness. The ceremony was scheduled to take place in her hometown in Maharashtra on Sunday, November 23.
VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed. (Full video available on PTI Videos – twitter/K5EVJwyR4h
- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment