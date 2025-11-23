Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed Indefinitely After Her Father Falls Ill, Says Manager

2025-11-23 06:10:27
The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely after the cricketer's father was rushed to a hospital in Sangli due to illness. The ceremony was scheduled to take place in her hometown in Maharashtra on Sunday, November 23.

 

VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed. (Full video available on PTI Videos – twitter/K5EVJwyR4h

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

 

