ORYX 37LX CROSS CABIN CRUISER PREMIERS AT ABU-DHABI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW 2025
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) 20 November, 2025 – Oryx is delighted to announce that it will presents the global premiere of the 37LX model at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025 – another key marker in the brand’s fast evolution.
The Oryx range has long been recognised for delivering agile 32-47ft (10-14 metre) crafts that combine sleek styling with robust functionality built for fun and family cruising. Earlier this year at the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, the new-generation Oryx series made its debut, introducing the LX cross cabin cruisers and the FX open variant, with the 32FX, 37FX and 47LX displayed.
With the Oryx 37LX, Gulf Craft further expands the series. Alike the 47LX, it is a cross cabin cruiser that doesn’t ask one to choose between performance, comfort and versatility. The closed layout offers protection from the elements and extended usability – whether anchored at dusk, cruising in warm climates or navigating changeable weather.
Built to serve as a dynamic day-boat or a comfortable weekender, the Oryx 37LX offers a thoughtful deck layout alongside a well-appointed cabin, supporting relaxed social use, family cruising or adventurous outings.
The interior is designed to feel much larger and more welcoming than one might expect from a 37-foot (11 metre) cruiser. Thanks to the panoramic main deck glazing, large hull windows and skylight, natural light floods the main cabin and lower deck, creating a bright, airy atmosphere.
The below deck space is designed for practicality and ease of use. A generous dining and lounging area converts easily into a sleeping area, while there is still another, dedicated sleeping arrangement more aft. It features an equipped galley, day head with shower and plenty of storage spaces that are smartly integrated. The entire cabin, though compact, feels surprisingly roomy for overnight stays for up to 4 people.
Inside the Oryx 37LX, everything is crafted to create a cozy, contemporary ambiance. The flooring throughout the lower deck and cockpit is optionally finished in high-quality synthetic teak giving the space a luxury feel while offering durability, grip, and easy maintenance. The seating across the salon, helm area, and cockpit features premium upholstery, accented with striking contrast stitching and trims that deliver a bold, sporty look. These touches give the interior a dynamic personality, reinforcing the Oryx’s performance-oriented identity.
The craft provides both safety and comfort with its excellent sea-keeping performance, enclosed cockpit, high bulwarks, and ergonomic handrails. With a fuel tank of 1,135 litres (300 US gallons), fresh water capacity of 113 litres (30 US gallons) allowing for extended outings and a light but rigid FRP hull, the Oryx 37 promises both thrill and comfort, making it a compelling choice for families, anglers, and water sport lovers.
At ADIBS 2025, the Oryx 37LX will stand out not simply as another launch, but as a statement of intent of this new ORYX generation. For anyone considering a high-quality yet agile cruiser that doesn’t compromise, this is a must-see. Be among the first to step aboard the Oryx 37LX and experience its layout, finish and spatial feel for yourself.
