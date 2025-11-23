403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finnish President Addresses Global Conflicts
(MENAFN) The Finnish president expressed on Saturday that his "biggest worry" revolves around the absence of multilateral engagement in major international conflicts, specifically the Russia-Ukraine war, the crisis in Gaza, and unrest in Sudan.
Speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Alexander Stubb stated, "My biggest worry right now is that we are not seeing enough multilateralism in three key conflicts that have been ranging around the world. One, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, two, the situation in Gaza, and three, the situation in Sudan."
Stubb conveyed his aspiration that the global community would embrace multilateral approaches, while noting that the power dynamics within multilateral institutions are currently "unfair."
He further emphasized, "It needs to be changed. We need to distribute power in a world that exists today, not the world that existed in 1945 that is the best way for us to drive multilateralism and get it back on track."
Speaking at the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Alexander Stubb stated, "My biggest worry right now is that we are not seeing enough multilateralism in three key conflicts that have been ranging around the world. One, Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, two, the situation in Gaza, and three, the situation in Sudan."
Stubb conveyed his aspiration that the global community would embrace multilateral approaches, while noting that the power dynamics within multilateral institutions are currently "unfair."
He further emphasized, "It needs to be changed. We need to distribute power in a world that exists today, not the world that existed in 1945 that is the best way for us to drive multilateralism and get it back on track."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment