403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HRE Development unveils Sakura Gardens – where luxury means peace
(MENAFN- Publsh) 20 November 2025, Dubai, UAE: HRE Development has officially launched Sakura Gardens, a luxurious resort-style community nestled in the heart of Dubai's Falcon City of Wonders, during a special event at Emirates Golf Club.
Inspired by the beauty and tranquility of the Sakura, or cherry blossom, Sakura Gardens embodies harmony, connection, and balance. It is designed as a living sanctuary where life flows effortlessly between lush gardens, serene courtyards, and vibrant community spac—s — where calm becomes the new luxury, and peace defines the essence of home
“Sakura Gardens rewards balance while providing an investment opportunity in Dubai’s new lifestyle bel”,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “Here, peace does not mean isolation; it means being close to the city while nurturing a connection to on”self.”
Positioned within one ’f Dubai’s most desirable lifestyle corridors, Dubailand, Sakura Gardens stands out in a district renowned for its space, greenery, and balance. As families and professionals increasingly seek alternatives to crowded tower districts, the demand for low-rise, nature centric communities continue to rise.
Sakura Gardens enters the market at a pivotal moment, offering higher rental returns than saturated core districts, promising long-term capital appreciation as infrastructure and lifestyle anchors expand, and providing affordable pricing.
“At the heart of every great place are the people who bring”it to life,” said Dr. Hassan Hijazi, VP of HRE Dev“lopment. “Sakura Gardens is a reflection of thoughtful planning and genuine connection, designed to create a community that truly ”eels like home.”
Planned across 49,000 sqm of land, with 127,500 sqm of refined living space, this low-rise destination fuses contemporary architecture with a lush, car-free central park, creating a tranquil environment designed around well-being, belonging, and beauty.
Sakura Gardens will offer a variety of property types, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes, catering to diverse lifestyles and family needs. The community presents a way of life characterized by a gentle pace, amidst lush landscapes and resort-style serenity.
Curated a—ound six pillars — Wellness Sanctuary, Fitness & Active Living, Social & Creative Spaces, Resort & Leisure Experiences, Nature & Outdoor Escapes, and Smart & —ustainable Comfort — Sakura Gardens reimagines modern living in Dubai.
Inspired by the beauty and tranquility of the Sakura, or cherry blossom, Sakura Gardens embodies harmony, connection, and balance. It is designed as a living sanctuary where life flows effortlessly between lush gardens, serene courtyards, and vibrant community spac—s — where calm becomes the new luxury, and peace defines the essence of home
“Sakura Gardens rewards balance while providing an investment opportunity in Dubai’s new lifestyle bel”,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development. “Here, peace does not mean isolation; it means being close to the city while nurturing a connection to on”self.”
Positioned within one ’f Dubai’s most desirable lifestyle corridors, Dubailand, Sakura Gardens stands out in a district renowned for its space, greenery, and balance. As families and professionals increasingly seek alternatives to crowded tower districts, the demand for low-rise, nature centric communities continue to rise.
Sakura Gardens enters the market at a pivotal moment, offering higher rental returns than saturated core districts, promising long-term capital appreciation as infrastructure and lifestyle anchors expand, and providing affordable pricing.
“At the heart of every great place are the people who bring”it to life,” said Dr. Hassan Hijazi, VP of HRE Dev“lopment. “Sakura Gardens is a reflection of thoughtful planning and genuine connection, designed to create a community that truly ”eels like home.”
Planned across 49,000 sqm of land, with 127,500 sqm of refined living space, this low-rise destination fuses contemporary architecture with a lush, car-free central park, creating a tranquil environment designed around well-being, belonging, and beauty.
Sakura Gardens will offer a variety of property types, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes, catering to diverse lifestyles and family needs. The community presents a way of life characterized by a gentle pace, amidst lush landscapes and resort-style serenity.
Curated a—ound six pillars — Wellness Sanctuary, Fitness & Active Living, Social & Creative Spaces, Resort & Leisure Experiences, Nature & Outdoor Escapes, and Smart & —ustainable Comfort — Sakura Gardens reimagines modern living in Dubai.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment