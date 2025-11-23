Vodafone Qatar To Bring Future Closer With Super Uplink Technology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Vodafone Qatar has taken a major step in shaping the digital future of the nation by successfully testing its breakthrough Super Uplink technology on a live 5G-Advanced (5G-A) commercial network. This achieved record upload speeds of 600+ Mbps during testing and is set to be deployed soon, marking a milestone that places Qatar among global leaders in next-generation connectivity.

This innovation goes beyond faster downloads – it unlocks powerful new uplink capabilities, transforming the way people, families, and businesses experience the digital world. From crystal-clear video calls and instant uploads to immersive AR/VR entertainment and smarter connected homes, Super Uplink makes everyday digital life faster, smoother, and more interactive.

Vodafone Qatar's Super Uplink solution will work by combining two frequency bands to create a stronger, more efficient upload connection. This advanced approach boosts upload performance by nearly 50%, dramatically improving network coverage and capacity to meet the growing demand for data-intensive applications.

The capabilities unlocked by this technology are transformative across multiple sectors:



Consumer Services: Enables flawless video calling, instantaneous file sharing, and seamless live streaming. Enterprise and Industrial Applications: Facilitates real-time data transfer for smart city infrastructure, autonomous transportation systems, and high-precision manufacturing processes.

Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, commented:“This milestone is not just about technology-it is about enabling progress across society and economy. It supports Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the country's digital agenda, which aim to create a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

With Super Uplink, Vodafone Qatar is building the foundation for the future of connectivity-empowering people, businesses, and communities to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”