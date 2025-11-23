403
FTSE Russell Announces Results Of Quarterly Review
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) FTSE Russell Global Equity Index Series announced the results of its quarterly review, which will take effect after the close of Dec. 17 for the Qatari market.
The review, published on Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website on Sunday, did not include any addition, deletion or reclassification of any Qatari companies.
The changes announced may be subject to revision until close of business on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. Effective Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, the index review changes will be considered final.
The FTSE Emerging Markets Index is significant for global funds and portfolios, as it attracts major investments from some of the largest global banks and companies. This index is closely followed by numerous European, British and global investment funds.
