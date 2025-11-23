Death Toll From Vietnam Floods Rises To 90

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Vietnam's Ministry of Environment has announced that the death toll from severe flooding and days of heavy rainfall has risen to 90 people.

According to The Guardian, citing the Ministry of Environment, the floods have been ongoing since last week across several regions, particularly in the central parts of the country. At least 12 people remain missing.

Rainfall has exceeded 1,900 mm in some central areas over the past week. The region, known for its major coffee plantations and popular beaches, is highly prone to storms and flooding.

Most of the casualties were reported in the mountainous central province of Dak Lak, the ministry added.

Earlier, the Vietnam Disaster Management Agency reported that more than 235,000 homes had been flooded and nearly 80,000 hectares of farmland damaged.

The agency said the Vietnamese government estimates the floods have caused nearly $341 million in economic losses so far.

hz/sa