Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Shifts Event Venue For A Family's Wedding

A recent development has underscored the humanistic approach of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Responding with utmost sensitivity, the Chief Minister promptly honoured the request of a family in Jamnagar by shifting the venue of his pre-scheduled program. This decision ensured that the wedding of their daughter could be conducted smoothly, with due dignity and without any inconvenience, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

The wedding of Sanjana Parmar, daughter of the Parmar family of Jamnagar, had been scheduled for November 23 at the City Town Hall. It was an auspicious and joyous occasion for the family, with all rituals and preparations nearing completion.

However, information soon surfaced that the Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, was scheduled to visit Jamnagar on November 24, and that his public program would also be held at the Jamnagar Town Hall. As the Chief Minister's event was planned for the day immediately following the wedding, extensive security arrangements and police deployment in the surrounding areas had commenced in advance. Given the heightened security protocols, there arose a possibility of disruption to the wedding ceremonies. This situation caused growing concern for the Parmar family, who feared that their long-planned celebration might be met with unforeseen challenges.

CM's Prompt Intervention

The family made efforts to convey their concern to the Chief Minister, and the matter was subsequently brought to the attention of the Chief Minister's Office. Upon being apprised of the situation, the Chief Minister promptly directed, "Change the venue of our program. The concern of the daughter's family is our concern." Following the Chief Minister's order, the program venue was changed.

Family Expresses Gratitude

Speaking about the sequence of events, Brijesh Parmar, uncle of Sanjana Parmar, stated, "As soon as the Chief Minister came to know about our family function, he personally spoke to us and offered his reassurance. The Chief Minister said, 'Do not worry at all. Proceed with the wedding as planned at the Town Hall. We will change the venue of our program.' The sensitivity and prompt response of the Chief Minister greatly alleviated our concerns."

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Brijesh Parmar said, "Finding an alternative venue at short notice during the peak wedding season, informing guests, and making fresh arrangements would have been extremely challenging for us. However, the Chief Minister's considerate decision to shift the venue of his own program ensured that our family function could take place peacefully and joyfully. After receiving a reassuring phone call from the Chief Minister himself, we were finally able to sleep peacefully that night."

A Compassionate and People-Centric Approach

This development reflects that the Chief Minister is not only an able and resolute administrator but also a leader with deep human values. His consistent sensitivity toward even the smallest concerns of citizens underscores his compassionate and people-centric approach to governance. (ANI)

