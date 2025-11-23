403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 Marks a Landmark Year, Cementing UAE’s Role as the Global Crossroads for F&B Manufacturing and Trade
(MENAFN- POP Communications)
–UBAI – November 20th, 2025: Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 has concluded its most transformative edition yet, breaking previous records with double-digit expansion since 2024. Ranked as t’e world’s top destination for Greenfield foreign direct investment,1 and positioned at the centre of a 43.65% CAGR surge in AI adoption,2 Dubai is rapidly becoming the engine driving the next wave of food manufacturing innovation. With the global food processing market forecast to reach $318.29 billi³n by 2034³, Gulfood Manufacturing stands at the intersection of this momentum.
Record-Breaking Scale and Global Reach reflects growing Global Manufacturing Connectivity
The scale of this year’s edition reflected Dub’i’s ascent as a world-class hub for industrial and manufacturing progress. From Japan, Korea and Russia joining the exhibitor roster for the first time to returning heavyweights from Europe, the Americas, Africa and the GCC, the event drew the broadest international participation in its history.
Commenting on their debut participation, Ryo Takeshita, Sales Manager at ASTRA Inc. from Japan, said,““The response has been fantast’c, we’ve already sold several units and are impressed by the passion and drive of the visitors. The energy here is excitin’ and it’s clear that this is a market we want to gro’ with. We’ll definitely be back next ’ear, and we’re already looking ”orward to it.”
Givaudan unveiled Myromi, a handheld aroma delivery device that utilises AI to allow customers to refine aroma“ instantly. “Gulfood Manufacturing remains a flagship event for Givaudan; a vital platform to connect with our customers, showcase innovation, and co-create the future of food. This year, we are proud to return for the sixth time, sparking a new era of”food experiences,” said Dr. Imad Farhat, Regional Commercial Head (South Asia, Middle East & Africa), Givaudan.
Landmark Deals and Strategic Collaborations Across the Show Floor
The 2025 edition also witnessed historic business deals and transformative partnership announcements, un’erscoring the event’s role as the definitive meeting ground for global industry growth with actionable innovation and tangible business outcomes. Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of 9 filling lines at Gulfood Manufacturing, reflecting the strong demand for our sustainable and efficient ”ackaging solutions.”
Among the most notable announcements, Al Thika Packaging was officially acquired by Zakka Multitech, a landmark move that strengthens regional production and automation capabilities in packaging machines and materials.
Industry-leading exhibitors also announced new partnerships, product launches and multi-market collaboration’, reinforcing the event’s unmatched role in accelerating the future of intelligent, sustainable production. Tetra Pak selected Gulfood Manufacturing to global®y launch th™ir Tetra Pak® Factory OS™, Adroit Engineering Services partnered with Hitachi, while Novonesis, a global front runner in biosolutions, announced a major collaboration to ‘scale deliciousness’ with Noma, widely known as one of the w’rld’s finest restaurants.
Alalamiah Machines, one of Saudi ’rabia’s leading manufacturers of nut and seed roasting machines, signed a notable machinery deal, and other leading exhibitors a‘hieved ‘more leads in one day than we had planned across all three days of the s’ow’. Several other industry leaders also sold machinery directly from the show floor, converting live demonstrations into immediate contracts and commercial announcements.
Buyers, Investors and Industry Leaders Align for Growth
With an unparalleled turnout of buyers, exhibitors and investors, Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 became a crowd-puller for high-level industry engagement. Investors prais’d the event’s ability to bridge global supply chains and drive investment confidence across new markets.
“T’aditionally, we’ve had strong trading operators who focused on import and export, but the landscape is shifting. Manufacturing is now becoming a major focus area, powered by technology and Industry 4.0 advancements. Platforms like Gulfood Manufacturing are pivotal because they bring together startups, manufacturers and infra—tructure players — all driving this tra”sformation forward,” said Manik Pasricha, Vice President, Investments, Titan Capital.
Likewise, Alan Foy, Chairman and Founder of Venturewave Capit“l, commented, “The Middle East is rapidly becoming a global hub for food security and advanced manufacturing, creating a powerful platform for the next generation of food-tech innovato’s. At Venturewave, we’re proud to back mission-driven founders building sustainable, export-ready businesses that strengthen economies, create jobs, and secure the future of food. Events like Gulfood Manufacturing play a vital role in dr”ving that vision forward.”
Global FoodTech Leaders and Innovators Unveil the Future of Global Food Manufacturing
The FoodTech Summit drew leading experts and C-suite executives from around the world to discuss thought-provoking topics, including the food engineering breakthroughs, metaverse-powered factories, next-generation food safety, circular ecosystems, sustainability-linked finance and AI in food manufacturing.
On a panel discussing the sustainable and functional packaging solutions, Dr. Mike Cheetham, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Hotpack Global, commented, "Originally for over 75 years, nearly everything packaging was plastic and approximately 10 years ago, we started to see a strong move towards paper and board solutions. Across the last three years, evidence-based findings, have led to a move back towards sustainable plastic solutions. Now, there's a nice sensible mix of packaging options that embrace paper/board, plant-based solutions, along with sustainable polymers, which now include PIR/PCR recyclates, biopolymers and some exciting new generation polymers such as PHA & PBS."
The next edition of Gulfood Manufacturing will take place from 3 – 5 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, aiming to continue its role in being the ultimate gateway for international collaboration, investment acceleration, manufacturing scale and being a global catalyst for change in the global food and beverage manufacturing industry.
–UBAI – November 20th, 2025: Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 has concluded its most transformative edition yet, breaking previous records with double-digit expansion since 2024. Ranked as t’e world’s top destination for Greenfield foreign direct investment,1 and positioned at the centre of a 43.65% CAGR surge in AI adoption,2 Dubai is rapidly becoming the engine driving the next wave of food manufacturing innovation. With the global food processing market forecast to reach $318.29 billi³n by 2034³, Gulfood Manufacturing stands at the intersection of this momentum.
Record-Breaking Scale and Global Reach reflects growing Global Manufacturing Connectivity
The scale of this year’s edition reflected Dub’i’s ascent as a world-class hub for industrial and manufacturing progress. From Japan, Korea and Russia joining the exhibitor roster for the first time to returning heavyweights from Europe, the Americas, Africa and the GCC, the event drew the broadest international participation in its history.
Commenting on their debut participation, Ryo Takeshita, Sales Manager at ASTRA Inc. from Japan, said,““The response has been fantast’c, we’ve already sold several units and are impressed by the passion and drive of the visitors. The energy here is excitin’ and it’s clear that this is a market we want to gro’ with. We’ll definitely be back next ’ear, and we’re already looking ”orward to it.”
Givaudan unveiled Myromi, a handheld aroma delivery device that utilises AI to allow customers to refine aroma“ instantly. “Gulfood Manufacturing remains a flagship event for Givaudan; a vital platform to connect with our customers, showcase innovation, and co-create the future of food. This year, we are proud to return for the sixth time, sparking a new era of”food experiences,” said Dr. Imad Farhat, Regional Commercial Head (South Asia, Middle East & Africa), Givaudan.
Landmark Deals and Strategic Collaborations Across the Show Floor
The 2025 edition also witnessed historic business deals and transformative partnership announcements, un’erscoring the event’s role as the definitive meeting ground for global industry growth with actionable innovation and tangible business outcomes. Abdelghany Eladib, President & General Manager, India, Middle East and Africa at SIG commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful sale of 9 filling lines at Gulfood Manufacturing, reflecting the strong demand for our sustainable and efficient ”ackaging solutions.”
Among the most notable announcements, Al Thika Packaging was officially acquired by Zakka Multitech, a landmark move that strengthens regional production and automation capabilities in packaging machines and materials.
Industry-leading exhibitors also announced new partnerships, product launches and multi-market collaboration’, reinforcing the event’s unmatched role in accelerating the future of intelligent, sustainable production. Tetra Pak selected Gulfood Manufacturing to global®y launch th™ir Tetra Pak® Factory OS™, Adroit Engineering Services partnered with Hitachi, while Novonesis, a global front runner in biosolutions, announced a major collaboration to ‘scale deliciousness’ with Noma, widely known as one of the w’rld’s finest restaurants.
Alalamiah Machines, one of Saudi ’rabia’s leading manufacturers of nut and seed roasting machines, signed a notable machinery deal, and other leading exhibitors a‘hieved ‘more leads in one day than we had planned across all three days of the s’ow’. Several other industry leaders also sold machinery directly from the show floor, converting live demonstrations into immediate contracts and commercial announcements.
Buyers, Investors and Industry Leaders Align for Growth
With an unparalleled turnout of buyers, exhibitors and investors, Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 became a crowd-puller for high-level industry engagement. Investors prais’d the event’s ability to bridge global supply chains and drive investment confidence across new markets.
“T’aditionally, we’ve had strong trading operators who focused on import and export, but the landscape is shifting. Manufacturing is now becoming a major focus area, powered by technology and Industry 4.0 advancements. Platforms like Gulfood Manufacturing are pivotal because they bring together startups, manufacturers and infra—tructure players — all driving this tra”sformation forward,” said Manik Pasricha, Vice President, Investments, Titan Capital.
Likewise, Alan Foy, Chairman and Founder of Venturewave Capit“l, commented, “The Middle East is rapidly becoming a global hub for food security and advanced manufacturing, creating a powerful platform for the next generation of food-tech innovato’s. At Venturewave, we’re proud to back mission-driven founders building sustainable, export-ready businesses that strengthen economies, create jobs, and secure the future of food. Events like Gulfood Manufacturing play a vital role in dr”ving that vision forward.”
Global FoodTech Leaders and Innovators Unveil the Future of Global Food Manufacturing
The FoodTech Summit drew leading experts and C-suite executives from around the world to discuss thought-provoking topics, including the food engineering breakthroughs, metaverse-powered factories, next-generation food safety, circular ecosystems, sustainability-linked finance and AI in food manufacturing.
On a panel discussing the sustainable and functional packaging solutions, Dr. Mike Cheetham, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Hotpack Global, commented, "Originally for over 75 years, nearly everything packaging was plastic and approximately 10 years ago, we started to see a strong move towards paper and board solutions. Across the last three years, evidence-based findings, have led to a move back towards sustainable plastic solutions. Now, there's a nice sensible mix of packaging options that embrace paper/board, plant-based solutions, along with sustainable polymers, which now include PIR/PCR recyclates, biopolymers and some exciting new generation polymers such as PHA & PBS."
The next edition of Gulfood Manufacturing will take place from 3 – 5 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, aiming to continue its role in being the ultimate gateway for international collaboration, investment acceleration, manufacturing scale and being a global catalyst for change in the global food and beverage manufacturing industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment