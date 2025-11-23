403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Ukraine Peace Deal Not His Final Offer
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump indicated on Saturday that a U.S.-authored, 28-point blueprint to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict would not represent his "final offer," following unease in Kyiv and among its partners.
He remarked to reporters as he departed the White House that securing peace "should have happened a long time ago," emphasizing that the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia should never have begun.
Trump asserted that efforts are underway to bring the fighting to a close, saying that “one way or the other we have to get it ended,” and noted that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the proposal, he could "continue to fight his little heart out."
The preliminary plan appears to call for Ukraine to relinquish further land to Russia, curtail the scale of its armed forces, and formally withdraw its aspiration to enter NATO.
Trump has provided his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a Thursday deadline to reply.
Zelenskyy acknowledged he is confronted with a difficult decision, describing it as a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier on Saturday, leaders from nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, voiced apprehension about the plan’s proposed constraints on Ukraine’s military capabilities, cautioning that such measures "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia initiated its "special military operation" in February 2022, claiming it aimed at the "denazification" and demilitarization of Ukraine.
Beyond seeking reductions to the Ukrainian armed forces and blocking NATO accession, Moscow also demands that the Russian language be granted official standing in Ukraine.
He remarked to reporters as he departed the White House that securing peace "should have happened a long time ago," emphasizing that the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia should never have begun.
Trump asserted that efforts are underway to bring the fighting to a close, saying that “one way or the other we have to get it ended,” and noted that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the proposal, he could "continue to fight his little heart out."
The preliminary plan appears to call for Ukraine to relinquish further land to Russia, curtail the scale of its armed forces, and formally withdraw its aspiration to enter NATO.
Trump has provided his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy a Thursday deadline to reply.
Zelenskyy acknowledged he is confronted with a difficult decision, describing it as a choice between the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."
Earlier on Saturday, leaders from nine European nations, along with Japan, Canada, and senior EU officials, voiced apprehension about the plan’s proposed constraints on Ukraine’s military capabilities, cautioning that such measures "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."
Russia initiated its "special military operation" in February 2022, claiming it aimed at the "denazification" and demilitarization of Ukraine.
Beyond seeking reductions to the Ukrainian armed forces and blocking NATO accession, Moscow also demands that the Russian language be granted official standing in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment