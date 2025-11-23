Amman, Vienna Trade Officials Push To Deepen Economic Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) -- The Amman and Vienna Chambers of Commerce are moving to elevate economic relations between Jordan and Austria following a high-level meeting Saturday evening in Vienna. The talks were held on the sidelines of the International Mobility Days 2025 conference, where both sides signaled strong interest in expanding cooperation.Nabil Al-Khatib, First Vice President of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, met with Margarete Kriz-Zwittkovits, Vice President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, in discussions that also included Amman Chamber Board member Khattab Al-Banna. The exchange focused on boosting trade flows, opening direct channels between the two business communities, and tapping into investment prospects in fast-growing sectors such as technology, logistics, and services.Officials highlighted the potential for Jordanian companies to gain greater access to European markets through stronger participation in Vienna's specialized trade exhibitions. Al-Khatib emphasized that Jordan's strategic position allows it to serve as a natural gateway to Gulf countries, Iraq, and regional markets, and stressed the Chamber's commitment to building long-term institutional partnerships that support training, expertise sharing, and coordinated trade missions.Kriz-Zwittkovits described Jordan as a stable and flexible market that continues to attract Austrian investors seeking reliable partners in the Middle East. She expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with the Amman Chamber and to help connect companies from both sides, noting the significant room for expanded trade and joint investment.The absence of direct flights between Amman and Vienna, along with limited shipping options, emerged as key challenges constraining trade growth. Both sides agreed to pursue practical solutions by engaging airlines and relevant authorities to streamline the movement of goods and business travelers.The meeting concluded with plans to send an Austrian trade delegation to Jordan in the near future for bilateral business meetings. Preparations are also underway for signing a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers to strengthen institutional cooperation, expand information exchange, implement joint training initiatives, and establish a dedicated communication channel to support investment and export opportunities.